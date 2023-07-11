Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra extends best wishes to Indian squad ahead of Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The Asian Athletics Championships is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 12 to 16. At the big event, Indian track and field athletes will be aiming to put up their best performance.

Ahead of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion in men's javelin throw, has shared a tweet extending his best wishes to the Indian athletes. In his post, the 25-year-old javelin throw sensation wrote:

"My best wishes to the #TeamIndia contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships. I am sure that we will have a successful campaign. Jai Hind!"

It must be noted that Chopra, who recently claimed the top position in Doha as well as Lausanne Diamond Leagues, will not be participating in the Asian Athletics Championships this year. He is currently training abroad for the upcoming World Athletics Championships under his coach Klaus Bartonietz.

Indian contingent all set for the Asian Athletics Championships

The Indian squad will start its campaign at the continental athletics competition tomorrow (July 12). The list of participants announced earlier by the Athletics Federation of India comprises both emerging and experienced athletes.

The overall Indian squad is quite promising as it has some of the top athletes like Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), and Jyothi Yarraji (100 meter hurdles) among others.

It is noteworthy that Sreeshankar is in amazing form this year. He secured third spot at the Paris Diamond League with an 8.09 meter jump. Besides, javelin thrower Annu Rani has also been consistent as she clinched bronze at the Commonwealth Games last year.

The squad also includes the talented 26-year-old heptathlete Swapna Barman, who won gold at the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships with brilliant 5918 points.

Apart from them, youngsters like Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) and Shaili Singh (women's long jump) are also strong contenders. All these athletes have been impressive this year and are therefore being considered as medal prospects at the mega event.

