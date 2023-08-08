Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra to spearhead India's challenge at World Athletics Championships 2023

The World Athletics Championships 2023 is scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19. The 28-member Indian contingent will be led by javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, at the mega event.
The Indian team look quite formidable. However, some talented athletes will not be able to participate in the World Athletics Championships. The in-form shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships last month, is unavailable for the upcoming event because he has not fully recovered from his groin injury.
Meanwhile, some other athletes like Tejaswin Shankar (in men's high jump), Priyanka Goswami (in women's 20km race walk), and KM Chanda (in women's 800m race) will miss the World Athletics Championships. Instead, they will prepare for the Asian Games 2023, which will get underway on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.
Neeraj Chopra will aim to win gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, will be India's biggest hope for a gold medal this year. He clinched a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships last year in Eugene, Oregon.
Chopras also won the 2022 Diamond League final. In 2023, the star javelin thrower has been brilliant so far. He claimed the top position in both Doha and Lausanne Diamond Leagues.
Ever since the 25-year-old scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a gold medal in javelin throw, he became an inspiration for several young athletes in the country.
Men's squad is as follows:
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin throw
DP Manu - Javelin throw
Kishore Kumar Jena - Javelin throw
Krishan Kumar - 800m
Ajay Kumar Saroj - 1500m
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan - 400m hurdles
Avinash Mukund Sable - 3000m steeplechase
Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High jump
Jeswin Aldrin - Long jump
Murali Sreeshankar - Long jump
Praveen Chithravel - Triple jump
Eldhose Paul - Triple jump
Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple jump
Akashdeep Singh - 20km race walk
Vikash Singh - 20km race walk
Paramjeet Singh - 20km race walk
Ram Baboo - 35km race walk
Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Anil Rajalingam - Men's 4×400m relay
Women's squad:
Annu Rani - Javelin throw
Bhawna Jat - 20km race walk
Shaili Singh - Long jump
Parul Chaudhary - 3000m steeplechase
Jyothi Yarraji - 100m hurdles