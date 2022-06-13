Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland 

All eyes will be on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra as he is all set to return to the competitive world after a long break. The 24-year-old will be in action at the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, which is to take place in Turku, Finland on Tuesday (June 14).

Neeraj has now shifted his training base to Finland after previously training at Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena. His 28-day training camp with his coach Klaus Bartonietz will conclude on June 22 at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is one of the biggest track-and-field events apart from the Diamond League. This year, apart from Neeraj, German Julian Weber, Andreas Hofmann of Germany, Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters, and Czech track and field ace Jakub Vadlejch will grace the event.

However, German javelin star Johannes Vetter, who was initially supposed to compete at Turku, has opted out of the top-tier World Athletics event.

Neeraj Chopra's upcoming fixtures

Neeraj Chopra will return to the field for the first time since being crowned champion at the Tokyo Olympics. He has an action-packed second half of the year ahead of him, with several major events lined up.

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj will be in action at the Diamond League in Stockholm on June 30.

He will then compete at the World Athletics Championships, which will take place between July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon followed by the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). The event is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Live streaming details

Neeraj will be in action from 9:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 and will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. The live stream of Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be available on Voot.

