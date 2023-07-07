Track and Field star Usain Bolt has placed himself as the epitome of the sprinting world. He is the undisputed king of the 100 m and 200 m races with some of the greatest honors in the world under his belt. Recently, Bolt’s running prowess got him another honor, not in the form of a title but with his picture printed on bank notes. The grand gesture is to celebrate the legend’s decade-long athletic career.

On July 5, The Gleaner reported about the remarkable honor that Usain Bolt will soon receive from Top Legends. The company is a sports and entertainment memorabilia organization that is working to honor some of the greatest personalities in the world.

Days ago, Top Legends announced its mission to produce authentic currency quality value notes for seven legendary sports personalities. After honoring hockey legend Wayne Gretzky last week, the company will commemorate the “Lightning Bolt” in the upcoming days. It released in a statement,

“The next series will surround athletics, kicking off with the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt.”

According to Top Legends’ press release, the company has combined 21st-century technology with traditional printing techniques to produce memorabilia bank notes for athletes. It’s the same technique that is used by the government to churn out currency notes. Besides athletics, the company will also branch out to honor personalities from the entertainment industry as well.

The memorabilia series is not the only honor that has come to Bolt this month. An honorary statue of the Jamaican athlete will also be unveiled on July 14 in Miramar, Florida.

Usain Bolt will grace the unveiling of his statue

Months ago, the Florida government announced about mounting Usain Bolt’s statue at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. Alexandra Davis, the city’s vice mayor shared that it was a great way to honor the track and field legend.

The highly-anticipated statue is being built for $25,000 by renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson. On the unveiling day, the Bolt will himself grace the Miramar city with his presence.

Poll : 0 votes