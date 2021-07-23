Olympics 2021: AFI selectors allow track and field athletes M Sreeshankar, KT Irfan to participate

With the Olympics 2021 already underway, athletes have pulled things together to put up a good show. In challenging times like these, every day is a new ray of hope for the athletes. They have been training for the mega showdown for the last five years.

Chaos sprung up around the inclusion of two Indian athletes, long jumper M Sreeshankar and 20km race walker KT Irfan, after both failed to perform well in the trials held in Bengaluru.

In an emergency meeting, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee on Friday considered the inclusion of both athletes into the Olympic squad. After a lot of brainstorming and assessment, the AFI agreed to allow them to take part in the Olympics.

AFI officials decided that the trials were held to evaluate the player's fitness and not their form. They unanimously agreed upon not pulling out both athletes from the Olympics.

PRESS RELEASE: AFI Selection Committee today decided, after great consideration, against withdrawing the entries of long jumper Sreeshankar and race walking athlete KT Irfan and let them proceed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.



Complete release at https://t.co/se1wXwf3Qz shortly — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 23, 2021

AFI Chief says action will be taken if Sreeshankar and Irfan fail to perform

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla asserted that the committee has decided to discard such events in the future. He said that the committee has recommended the conduction of national championships ahead of all the big events. The players will be allowed further movement only if they get through the championships.

In an official release, he said:

"The selectors were of the view that athletes, especially those who meet qualification standards early, need to compete in the final selection trial and give their best performance."

Sumariwalla said that both athletes' coaches have spoken about their lackluster fitness and form in the trials. Coaches have affirmed that both KT Irfan and M Sreeshankar will put their best feet forward going into the Olympics.

The AFI president also said that, if the athletes do not perform well in the Olympics 2021, strict action will be taken against them.

Track and field events will take place from 30th July till 8th August - 5:30 am IST onwards.

Also read: India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K