Olympics 2021: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in women's discus throw final

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished the women's discus throw final at Olympics 2021 in sixth position. She matched Krishna Poonia's performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kamalpreet Kaur became only the third Indian discus thrower after Vikas Gowda (men's discus throw final at 2012 London Olympics) and Krishna Poonia (women's discus throw final at 2012 London Olympics) to qualify for the final of a discus throw event at the Olympics.

In the final, Kamalpreet Kaur's best throw came in her third attempt, which measured 63.70m. Kamalpreet Kaur fouled in three of her six attempts. Her first throw was 61.62m, and the fifth throw measured 61.37m.

Krisha Poonia's best throw at the London Olympics measured 63.62m. So, in terms of distance, Kamalpreet Kaur went ahead of Krishna Punia by 0.08m.

USA's Valarie Allman clinched gold with the best throw of 68.98m. Germany's Kristin Pudenz won a silver medal with her personal best of 66.86m, while Cuba's Yaime Perez had to settle for a bronze medal with her best throw in the final measuring 65.72m.

After their first three throws, Germany's Claudine Vita, China's Yang Chen, Brazil's Izabela da Silva and Italy's Daisy Osakue were eliminated.

The throwers battled bad weather midway through the final. As it started raining, the throwers struggled. Either the disc started slipping from their grip, or the throwers slipped while making a pivot.

As the rain got stronger, the final was halted for around 30 minutes. It resumed once the rain had stopped and the conditions were dry enough.

Ahead of the Olympics, Kamalpreet Kaur had form on her side. The discus thrower had recorded an impressive throw of 66.59m in June, just ahead of the Olympics.

It was the sixth-best throw recorded by a female discus thrower in 2021. That throw had also helped Kamalpreet Kaur create a new national record.

