Olympics 2021: Priyanka finishes 17th, Bhawna ends up 32nd in women's 20km race walk 

Indian women's race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat finished 17th and 32nd respectively in the 20km race walk event at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

It was a decent effort from Priyanka as she clocked 1:32:36 seconds while her compatriot Bhawna finished the race in 1:37:38 seconds on Friday.

Both Priyanka and Bhawna have clocked below their personal best at the Tokyo Olympics.

Priyanka and Bhawna finsh 17th and 32nd

In the sweltering heat in Tokyo, Italy's Palmisano Antonella clinched a gold medal in the women's 20km racewalk event with a timing of 1:29:12 seconds.

Colombian race walker Arenas Sandra Lorena and China's Liu Hong finished the race with silver and bronze medals respectively. Sandra clocked 1:29:37 seconds and Liu finished in 1:29:57, just a few seconds behind the Colombian.

Top 3 finishers in 20km race walk (women)

Yang Jiayu's world record thus remains unscathed. The Chinese clocked 1:23:49 in 20km race walk event held in March 2021. Yang, however, finished 12th in Tokyo with a timing of 1:31.54.

Priyanka and Bhawna's recent best performances

Indian 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami is currently ranked World No. 55 while Bhawna Jat is World No. 139.

Priyanka Goswami has been impressive as a racewalker in a very short span of time. After years of hard work, Priyanka became a national champion in the 20km race walk at the Open India Championship in 2017. Bhawna, meanwhile, has been a gold medallist in 10km race walk at the Junior Federation Cup.

News Flash:

Priyanka Goswami finishes 17th in 20km Race Walk clocking 1:32:36 (3:24 mins behind the leader).

Priyanka's PB: 1:28:45

✨ Priyanka missed out on World Championships 2022 Qualifying mark: 1:31:00. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/MWs2hlmrSI — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

Bhawna secured a timing of 1:29:54 seconds at the National Open Racewalk Championships held in Ranchi in 2020. With that, she shattered the national record set by Baby Soumya (1.30:29).

Priyanka, meanwhile, went on to shatter Bhawna's national record and finished with a timing of 1:28.45 seconds at the 8th National and International Race Walking Championships 2021.

This marks the end of their 2021 Tokyo Summer Games journey. Both race walkers will look to improve their timings when they participate at the next Olympics in Paris.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee