Paralympian  Praveen Kumar interacts with students under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

2021 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Praveen Kumar interacted with students from Pragyan Public School in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative on Wednesday (April 20).

Kumar participated in the initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasize the importance of a balanced diet (Saantulit Aahar), fitness and sports among students across the country.

Praveen, who studied in Jewar’s Pragyan Public School, was nostalgic while recalling his journey. He also said this initiative would help in motivating the next generation of athletes. While addressing the students, Praveen said:

“I am glad that got to get back to my roots to talk about nutrition and balanced diet as it will help my juniors and the future generation to understand the importance of fitness, diet, and the right food. Further, it will also make them understand that being fit is not just restricted to being physically fit, but being mentally fit as well. This, in turn, will help them achieve their desired goals.”

Praveen Kumar, 18, clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Apart from talking to the students regarding sports, diet, and fitness, he also played volleyball with the students.

The Meet the Champions initiative is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education. The outreach program aims to connect India’s ace athletes with school children.

The initiative is part of the government’s ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that was kicked off by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December of 2021.

Other Paralympians who participated in the Meet the Champions initiative

Singhraj Adhana, the Tokyo Paralympics double medal-winning shooter, interacted with over 200 students from 75 schools at the Govt. Model Higher Secondary School n the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 13). The event was part of the 'Meet the Champions' initiative

Singhraj stressed the importance of maintaining a 'santulit aahar (balanced diet)' to build a strong immune system and own a healthy body. He said:

“Having a healthy body and determination makes one win half the battle and that’s what I have learnt since my childhood. I feel really happy to come to this sacred land of Ramnagar and am really touched by the hospitality that the school has given me and the enthusiasm shown by the students."

Tokyo Paralympics double medalist shooter Avani Lekhara also interacted with students from 90 schools at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The event was held in New Delhi under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative on Monday (March 28).

Taking the program forward with various interesting anecdotes, videos, and quiz sessions with the students, 20-year-old Avani shared her childhood memories related to diet, her fitness routine and academics. She said:

“I was very picky about food and fast food has been my favourite. But once I started having a balanced diet, I realized that I felt more energetic and my game improved. If you eat well, no matter what you do, whether you play sport or study you will do it better and you will be in a happier state of mind."

