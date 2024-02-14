Paris Olympics 2024 update: TikTok announced as official partner to Team GB and ParalympicsGB

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw closer, Team GB and ParalympicsGB have announced a tie-up with popular social-media platform Tik-Tok, which will see the entertainment unit become the official partner to both teams in the months ahead of the Games.

The partnership is geared towards helping Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to share their journeys online in order to access a widened fanbase. In 2021, the Olympics had enjoyed vast viewership on the platform, and this partnership intends to build on that. During the Tokyo Games, there were over 300,000 videos posted to TikTok about the Olympics, with sneak-peeks into life at the Games enjoying a vast amount of traction.

As part of this partnership, TikTok will help Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes increase their fanbase, by hosting workshops that offer training on navigating the platform with guidelines form TikTok experts. Alongside this, TikTok will also offer fans an exclusive look into the Paris Olympics with the help of dedicated, purpose-built content creation spaces at both Team GB House and ParalympicsGB House.

Speaking on the partnership, Rollo Goldstaub, Head of Sport & Gaming UKI & Nordics at TikTok, said:

"TikTok is home to a diverse community of sports fans and athletes across a range of sports, from football to fencing, beginner through to the elite level. It makes our new partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB a perfect fit, enabling us to shine a light on the athletes' heroics in Paris while also inspiring people from all walks of life to take part in sport and learn something new.”

Tim Ellerton, Team GB’s Commercial Director, echoed similar sentiments,

“With Paris 2024 happening right on our doorstep, we have a valuable opportunity to introduce a new generation to the magic of the Olympic Games. TikTok is a brilliant platform that shares our drive to amplify the stories of our extraordinary athletes, and we’re confident that this partnership will allow us to create a lasting impact "

Team GB’s top medal hopefuls at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Team GB has always put up impressive performances at the Games, with their exploits in Tokyo resulting in 64 podium finishes.

This year around, the country's athletes will be looking to one up themselves at the Paris Olympics. On track, a few of the brightest medal hopefuls include Tokyo silver-medalists Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir, as well as sprinters Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith.

Team GB can also be expected to return with impressive performances in swimming and diving events, courtesy of athletes Tom Daley and Adam Peaty. Boxer Galal Yafai will be looking to defend his title from 2020, while Max Whitlock will hope to return to form and do the same in gymnastics.

Cyclists and sailors from the country are also expected to do well at the Paris Olympics, while weightlifters, rowers, and shooters look to better their performances from 2020.