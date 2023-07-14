Parul Choudhary wins gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase  at Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok

The remarkable Indian athlete, Parul Choudhary secured a golden triumph in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the esteemed tournament, Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, currently taking place in the realms of Bangkok.

Her impressive performance clocked at an incredible time frame of 9:38.76, which left the lookouts in awe of her athleticism. The official Twitter account of the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) proudly announced her achievement. While breaking the splendid news, they penned out,

"GOLD! Parul Choudhary wins gold in women’s 3000m steeplechase at Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. She clocks 9:38.76."

Just before her stunning showcases at the Asian Athletics Championships taking place in Bangkok, she proved her mettle at various stages. It includes her performances in the Inter-State National Championships where she managed a well-deserving gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event. Ultimately, it resulted in her qualification for the Asian Games.

As a demonstration of her outstanding capabilities, she did not only claim the top spot but also set up a meet record. She reached the feat within an impressive time of 9:34.23, surpassing the previous record set by Sudha Singh. Singh achieved the feat back in 2018 and clocked at 9:39.59.

Parul Choudhary also set her personal best record recently

Recently, Parul set her personal best record in the 3000m steeplechase Los Angeles Grand Prix. She rocked the Drake Stadium with her brilliance as she ended the course in an astonishing time of 9:29.51. Although the weather had been challenging to compete in, she proved her mettle, becoming the reason for the nation's pride through her performances.

Fans are extremely happy for Parul as they share their excitement on social media platforms after her renderings.

Here are a few reactions:

Rahul Bhutani @BhutaniRahul Big Personal Best for Parul Choudhary- 9:29.51 over 3000m Steeplechase at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix . Well done . Her PB before this was 9:38.09. Brilliant improvement. Well done Parul #IndianAthletics

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan



9:38.76 mins in trying conditions!🥇 Athletics, #AsianAthleticsChampionships : All the doubts should be put to bed after this brilliant performance of Parul Chaudhary! You can import as many East Africans but she is still the best Steeplechaser in Asia! Well done Parul.9:38.76 mins in trying conditions!🥇

It should be noted that the Asian Athletics Championships are underway at Suphachalasai National Stadium in Thailand. The five-day event commenced on July 12, 2023, and the curtains will fall on the 16th of the month. The event is witnessing the participation of top-notch Indian athletes, with a count of around 50.

These exceptional athletes are proudly representing India on an international level and will earn recognition with the assistance of their brilliant performances.