Parvej Khan clocks his personal best in Florida Relays; emerges as fourth fastest in Indian 800m history

National Games gold medallist track athlete Parvej Khan created history after becoming the fourth-fastest in Indian 800m history with an impressive time of 1:46:12 at the Florida Relays, securing his personal best.

With this record, Parvej joined the ranks of legends Jinson, Sriram Singh, and Krishan Kumar. Parvej competed in heat 1 of the Florida Relays and displayed his dominance by shattering his previous record of 1:47.96 in the 800m event by clocking the time of 1:46.12 to secure the second spot.

United States track and field athlete Josh Hoey recorded 1:45.54 to end the 800m finals as the topper. Penn State's track star Handal Roban finished in the third position, hitting 1:46.26.

The illustrious career of Parvej Khan

Parvej Khan has amassed a series of remarkable achievements throughout his career so far, enhancing his position as one of India’s most promising track athletes.

Before making it big in the Florida Relays, Parvej created history by securing the gold medal at the National Games in 2022. Parvej bagged the medal in the 1500m event in Gandhi Nagar, clocking 3:40.80, his personal best.

Furthermore, on March 9, Khan stole the spotlight after becoming the first Indian athlete to advance to the final of a track event at the NCAA Championships in the United States. Renowned as one of the toughest collegiate competitions globally, the NCAA Championships witnessed Khan’s stellar performance.

Khan clocked 3:57.126, securing the third spot in the one-mile preliminary run and making it to the final in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Representing the University of Florida, Khan had earned a college scholarship there the previous year.

Before this feat, Khan showcased his talent by claiming the gold medal in the 800m at the U-16 Nationals in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in 2019. The following year, he secured the bronze medal in the same event at the Khelo India Youth Games (U18) the next year before winning his first senior race - the 1500m at the National Open Championships in Warangal in 2021.

His success continued with a silver medal in the 1500m event at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022. Later that year, Khan’s exceptional performance continued as he clinched the gold medal in the same distance in the National Open in Bengaluru.