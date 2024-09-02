"People were making mean comments about me" - Preethi Pal after winning her second medal at Paralympics 2024

On Sunday, Preethi Pal became the first track and field athlete to win multiple Paralympic medals for India. In the T35 200m race finals, Preethi clocked a personal best of 30.01 seconds, securing a bronze.

Preethi had earlier clinched a bronze medal in the T35 100m sprint too. In an interview after bagging her second podium finish, Preethi remarked that going into the race she wasn't even thinking of a medal.

"I had not even thought about it. I had only thought about trying to achieve my personal best and then whatever happens will be good," said Preethi.

Coming into this quadrennial event, Preethi competed in both of these events at the Para-Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, last year. She qualified for both finals, but missed out on the podium, finishing fourth in each race.

Preethi disclosed being at the receiving end of some mean comments after winning her first medal. However, she used them as fuel and propelled herself to yet another triumph at the quadrennial games.

"People were making mean comments after the 100m. But I thank them for that," said Preethi. "Perhaps, that inspired me further."

With this, Preethi has now become only the second Indian woman, after Avani Lekhara at Tokyo 2021, to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Paralympics.

"I was a zero, my coach brought me here" - Preethi Pal credits her coach for the triumph

Preethi Pal credited her coach Gajendra Singh for her achievements. Singh is an army man by profession but has coached several para-athletes, including his wife and Para-Asian silver medallist Simran Sharma.

'Gajju Bhaiya' - as Preethi affectionately calls him - was the first name on her lips after she bagged her second medal.

"An athlete is nothing without their coach. I was a zero but he brought me here. So, I would like to thank him. Gajju Bhaiya, thank you so much," said Preethi.

She dedicated the medals to him and his wife, who she says has supported her like a sister.

"I want to dedicate both these medals to my coach. Also my support Fatima and Gajju Bhaiya’s wife Simran. She is a para-athlete herself and supports me like a real sister. Even she was in tears," Preethi added.

Preethi further narrated how Singh pushed her through tough times. Even when she felt like giving up, her coach would not let her.

"After the Asian Games, he looked into my shortcomings and helped me improve. He worked a lot on my technique. He didn’t leave me alone," said Preethi.

"I used to vomit during the 200m race. During the workout session, I would go hide in the washroom. But he used to find me and push me further to do the sessions. It is the fruit of all those sessions that today I have achieved this in the 200m (event)."

Singh's other disciple, Simran Sharma, would compete in the 100m and 200m sprints in the T12 category. Those events would commence on September 4 and September 6, respectively.

