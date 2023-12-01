"People cannot watch the events live"- Neeraj Chopra highlights key steps that need to be taken to make track & field more popular in India

Asian Games 2023 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently suggested how the popularity of track and field events can be increased in India. Despite having a population of more than one billion, India has struggled to win Olympic medals in track and field events consistently.

Two years ago, Chopra made history by winning a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. He has also won gold medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at RCB Innovation Labs Leaders Meet India, Neeraj Chopra explained how track and field events' popularity can be boosted in India.

"First of all, I think when we play in Diamond League or Continental Tour or World Championships, they should be shown to Indian audiences. Our broadcasters are present there, but probably, the audience only gets to see the highlights," Chopra said.

"People want to watch athletics live. They stay up till 1:30 - 2 AM, waiting to see the athletes live in action, but at times, they are left disappointed. So, I think all events should be telecasted. People cannot watch the events live. I am speaking on behalf of those people that the events of all our athletes should be telecasted live," he continued.

To increase the number of skilled athletes as well as hardcore fans of track and field events, Neeraj Chopra feels India should host big events. Chopra also disclosed that he has had conversations with organizers and officials about the same.

"Next, I think we can organize big athletics competitions in India. India has the capability," Chopra continued. "Whenever I meet the organizers and officials related to athletics, they are very much interested. Athletics Federation of India has also been thinking about it."

"We will try to have big competitions in India so that the world-class athletes compete in India, and our audience gets a chance to watch them. Also, they can watch our Indian athletes compete with them and win," he added.

Summing up the changes that he mentioned to make track and field popular in India, Neeraj Chopra stated:

"In my opinion, these changes should help. First of all, when an athlete is competing, the competition should be telecasted live. Next, we should have big competitions in India with world-class athletes, and then, Indian athletes win. It can bring about a change."

India recently won 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games. If the changes suggested by Neeraj Chopra are implemented, perhaps India can replicate the same performance at the Olympics in the coming years.

"You make reels, you get views and you feel this life is the best" - Neeraj Chopra gives a message to today's youngsters

During the same conversation, Neeraj Chopra was asked to give a message to today's youth. Chopra spoke about how making money by reels and short videos has made life easy for the young generation. He also added that youngsters should listen to themselves and do something by which they can make themselves proud.

"I will give just one message. First, listen to yourself. What do you like doing? What do you wish to do? In today's era, mobile has made life easy. You make reels, you get views and you feel this life is the best, but it is good for only a short period," Chopra said.

"If you really want to be proud of yourself, you choose such a profession, not necessarily sports, but it can be anything dance, singing, painting or studies. Our country has the power, the youth that we can do anything," the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist added.

Neeraj Chopra then listed a couple of questions that every youngster must ask to themselves before pursuing excellence in their preferred field.

"So, first of all, I want them to listen to themselves. Can they do the thing? Do they have the passion? Then, they should give their best in that line of work. They should have the target that they should not stop doing the work until they are the best in it. I think that's the most important thing," Neeraj Chopra concluded.

In the end, Neeraj Chopra advised youngsters to do whatever they wish to do but with full committment and desire to become the best in it.