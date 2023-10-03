Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles has said that his confidence in his abilities should not be mistaken for cockiness.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in August, Lyles successfully defended his 200 meter world title to add to his 100 meter crown. After winning the 200 meter in 2019 and last year, it was a three-peat for him at the tournament his year.

After the win, he stated that he put in a special performance and is at a level that very few track and field stars have achieved over the years.

"I definitely do [think I've achieved something special]. I've reached a level five other male sprinters have ever achieved, just became the double world champion. Of course I wanted it to be faster, I at least wanted to break the American record again," he said at a post-race press conference.

On Monday, October 2, Lyles made an appearance on the TODAY show, where he said that it was about time people saw him as the fastest man alive. He also said that his confidence comes from his athletic abilities and that he was not being cocky about it.

"It's about time. People will be like 'why are you so cock?' and I'm like I know what my ability is. I know what I can run up to, what my standards of running is. And I've been the world champion in 200m. Now, after this World Championships, now three times in a row. I know the 100 was coming, it was just a matter of time," he said.

Noah Lyles finishes behind Christian Coleman in the 100m at 2023 Diamond League Final in Eugene

Noah Lyles has had a strong 2023 season. He won the 100m and 200m titles at the World Athletics Championships to become the first man to do so since Usain Bolt in 2015. He also played a role in Team USA's men’s 4x100m relay victory.

However, the 26-year-old could not have a fairytale ending to his year as he was beaten to the 100m title at the Diamond League Final in Eugene by Christian Coleman.

Coleman started the race strong and took an early advantage. Despite Lyles improving in the final half of the race, he could not catch the 27-year-old. Coleman took top honors with a 9.83 seconds effort, while Lyles finished second with 9.85 seconds.

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya finished third to complete the podium.