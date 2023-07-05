"Please let’s come together for us for a change" - Sha’Carri Richardson calls for strategic meeting of athletes during USATF Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson, who is a favorite to win the 100 meter title at the upcoming USA Track and Field (USATF) Championships, has proposed a strategic meeting of athletes to discuss on major decisions which were made on the athletes' behalf, without their say.

Richardson has proposed the strategic meeting during the upcoming USA Track and Field Championships, to be held at the Hayward Park in Eugene from July 6.

Richardson is on the back of a sizzling 10.76s run at the Doha Diamond League and a win at the USATF Championships would help her seal a place in the USA team for the World Championships later this summer.

It would also be a revival of sorts for the 23-year-old athlete who tested positve for marijuana just before the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently missed the marquee event.

Sha’Carri Richarson's comeback was also not on expected lines as she was eliminated in the first round of the 100m at the Nationals last year and failed to make the cut for the World Championships.

However, at Eugene, Richardson is hoping to take the baton of the atheletes' voice, a move that could well be revolutionary in the track and field space.

In an Instagram video, Sha’Carri Richardson said there is a lot going on in the sport and the changes affect the athletes. She hoped that their voice would also be heard.

"There is so much going on in our sport! A lot of changes are happening that affect us. We, as athletes, keep talking about not having a voice. We do! Let’s get together in Eugene in discuss. Interested in meeting during Nationals (of course not during competition) to discuss what’s going on in US Track and Field, let me know! Athletes Only!!! If yes, fill out the form for more details including potential dates and times. Link in bio, please let’s come together for us for a change! PEACE ☮️, 💗 LOVE, LIGHT🔆," Sha’Carri Richardson captioned the video.

Sha’Carri Richardson at peace after blistering Doha Diamond League run

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Doha Diamond League.

Sha’Carri Richardson has been having a good 2023 season. She opened her season with a 4x100m relay race, where her team finished second but it was her spectacular 100m performance at the Miramar Invitational in Florida in April that hogged the limelight.

Sha’Carri Richardson crossed the finish line at a staggering 10.57s, with a wind assist of 4.1 m/s.

Although the wind assist meant the timing was not officially noted for record purposes, it was still the fourth quickest women's 100m time in history.

Sha'Carri Richardson also came out all guns blazing at the Doha Diamond League in the 100m event and clocked an impressive 10.76s to reign supreme.

“I’m so blessed and thankful, I feel at peace. All I do is the best I do and I’m excited to do it,” Richardson told journalists in Doha after the Diamond League.

Given that Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to win a major medal, the USA Track and Field Championships could well be another start to something special.

