Portland Track Festival 2024: Avinash Sable secures silver; Indian athletes bag three medals on Day 1

India’s premier steeplechase runner Avinash Sable secured the silver medals in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Portland Track Festival 2024 athletics meet, conducted at the Mount Hood Community College in Portland, USA on June 9, Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sanjivani Jadhav bagged the women’s 10000m event gold medal, while Parul Chaudhary clinched bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race.

Interestingly, it was the first 3000m steeplechase race of the current 2024 season for Avinash Sable as he went on to clock 8:21.85 seconds to secure the second spot behind the USA runner Kenneth Brooks, who clocked 8:18.77 seconds.

Anthony Rotich from the USA settled for the bronze medal, clocking 8:24.13 seconds. In the current season, Avinash participated in two events in California but only competed in the 5000m and 10,000m events.

Trending

Sanjivani and Parul win gold and bronze medals on Day 1 of Portland Track Festival 2024

Moving forward to other details, Asian Championships bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav grabbed the gold medal in the women’s 10,000m event, clocking 32:22.77 seconds. She missed her personal best by a few seconds.

Kellyn Taylor from the USA secured the silver medal with 32:23.95 seconds while Atsede Tesema from Ethiopia settled for the bronze medal, clocking 32:24.43 seconds.

Additionally, the Asian Games champion Parul Chaudhary bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking 9:31.38 seconds in the Portland Track Festival.

Allie Ostrander from the USA bagged the gold medal, clocking 9:24.70 seconds while Pamela Kosgei from Kenya settled for the silver medal, clocking 9:28.88 seconds. Another Indian athlete Priti Lamba finished at the 20th spot in the event, clocking 10:12.88 seconds.

India’s Kartik Kumar missed the medal by a whisker, finishing at the fourth spot in the men’s 10000m event, clocking 28:14.67 seconds while Abhishek Pal was at the 26th rank, clocking 29:41.74 seconds

Furthermore, Sanjivani will also compete in the women’s 5000m high-performance event on June 10, Monday while Abhishek Pal is slated to be a part of the men’s race. Moreover, Rahul and Sashi Singh will take part in the men’s 1500m event.

Moreover, Ankita and Gulveer Singh will participate in women’s and men’s 5000m races respectively. Meanwhile, KM Deeksha will be a part of the women’s 1500m event at the Portland Track Festival.