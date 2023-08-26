Prachi clocks personal best in Women's 400m at the All-India Railway Athletics Championships

Prachi won the All-India Railway Athletics Championships 2023 with a personal best of 52.40s in the Women's 400m race on Friday. The 26-year-old also created a new record at the Championships at Raebareli, by breaking Rosakutty's meet record of 52.54, which was set in 1998.

Prachi's previous best came in 2018 at Guwahati, where she clocked 52.96s. However, since 2019, Prachi could not finish below 54 seconds. In 2019, she had a season-best of 54.49s. In 2022, her best was 55.64. Prachi has been consistent throughout the year, having registered four 400m races under 55 seconds.

In this year's Indian Championships in Bhubaneshwar, she completed the 400m race in 53.65s. The 26-year-old quarter-miler was the third-best in the race, finishing behind Anjali Devi (51.48s) and Himanshi Malik (51.76). Notably, Anjali Devi failed a dope test after registering the fastest time.

Earlier in the All-India Railway Athletics Championships, Prachi was at the sixth spot while representing Patiala Locomotive Works. Her teammate, Kiran Pahal completed with 53.26 seconds.

Sahil Silwal won the Javelin Throw gold at the All-India Railway Athletics Championships

One of the young Javelin Throw stars, Sahil Silwal, won the gold medal in the Railways meet. The youngster emerged victorious with a throw of 70.75m. Earlier in the Indian Open Javelin Throw competition held at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Sahil Silwal grabbed a silver medal with a throw of 76.64m. The Haryana athlete has a personal best of 80.65m.

In the men's 400m race, Vikrant Panchal emerged victorious with 47.43s. Panchal grabbed a silver medal in the 4th National Open 400m Championships in May 2023.

Bhairabi Roy clinched the gold medal in the Women's long jump event with a personal best of 6.27m. Also, in the 2022 edition of the All-India Railway Athletics Championships, Roy managed only 5.48m. This was her lowest since she turned professional in 2014. The 28-year-old finished with a distance of 6.06m in 2019 at Pune. This was her previous personal best in the Long Jump event.