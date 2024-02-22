Praveen Chithravel and Jeswin Aldrin to compete at World Indoor Championships 2024 

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin will participate in the 2024 edition of the World Indoor Championships, scheduled to take place at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, from March 1 to 3.

Chithravel and Aldrin also have a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics, with five months left for the event. Chithravel will be in action in the triple jump final in the evening session on March 2. Aldrin, on the other hand, will take part in the final of long jump in the morning session on the same day.

India disappoint in World Indoor Championships 2022

Three Indians, Murali Sreeshankar, Dutee Chand, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, took part in the previous edition of the World Indoor Championships, which took place in Belgrade, Serbia in 2022. But they failed to win a single medal.

Sreeshankar was in action in long jump while Chand and Tajinderpal Singh took part in Shot Put and 60m, respectively.

It remains to be seen if Chithravel and Aldrin can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming event.

The 2023 edition of the championships, which was earlier scheduled to take place last year in Nanjing, China, in March, was postponed until March 2025. The dates of the tournament are yet to be announced.

Recently, Indians performed brilliantly in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships that was held from February 17 to 19 in Tehran, Iran.

India finished their campaign with three gold and one silver. Harmilan Bains, Jyothi Yarraji and Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold medals.

Harmilan won the yellow metal in women’s 1500m while Yarraji took home gold in women’s 60 metres hurdle. Toor won gold in men’s shot put. Ankita won the silver medal in the women’s 3000 metre race.

India finished fifth in the medals tally after China, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.