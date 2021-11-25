2022 Diamond League to start in Doha in May

The 2022 Diamond League will kick-start in May in Doha, Qatar, World Athletics announced on Thursday. The allocation of disciplines will be confirmed in December.

The Diamond League one-day meets will be conducted in 14 cities across four different continents, with China hosting two.

"The calendar remains subject to change depending on the global health situation in 2022, as organizers continue to prioritize the safety of athletes and fans while delivering high-quality competitions," World Athletics said in a statement.

Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich and a shot at the prestigious Diamond Trophy, the statement added.

After the season opener in Doha on May 13, the Diamond League caravan will travel to Birmingham. Elite athletes will get a chance to test out the host venue for the 2022 World Athletics Championships when the Diamond League series is conducted in Eugene on May 28.

All the top athletes will then compete in Rabat on June 5, before returning to Europe for the rest of the month with meetings in Rome, Oslo, Paris and Stockholm.

After the Eugene World Athletics Championships, the Diamond League will return to China for the first time since 2019, with the Shanghai event set for July 30. A second Chinese meeting is also scheduled for August 6.

August will then see the series head to Monaco and Lausanne before the last series meeting in Brussels on September 2.

Those athletes who have picked up enough points on the road to the final will then head to Zurich, where the 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned at a two-day season final on September 7-8.

2022 Diamond League calendar: Doha: May 13, Birmingham: May 21, Eugene: May 28, Rabat: June 5, Rome: June 9, Oslo: June 16, Paris: June 18, Stockholm: June 30, Shanghai: July 30, China-2: August 6, Monaco: August 10, Lausanne: August 26, Brussels: September 2, Zurich: September 7-8.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan