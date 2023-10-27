"Pretty accurate reflection" - Michael Johnson backs UFC's Hunter Campbell as he highlights track athletes' issues 

Michael Johnson has sided with Hunter Campbell, the Chief Business Officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), as the latter highlighted the issues in the track and field world during a UFC press conference.

Campbell raised an issue with the way the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) operates and also pointed out the financial constraints that players face in the athletics world. He said that the USADA deals with major geopolitical issues, including Russian doping. However, he is also of the opinion that while dealing with these issues, the organization tends to adopt a 'dictatorial' manner.

"USADA has the ability to operate in a world where fundamentally, the athletes they deal with are Olympic athletes," Campbell said. "I think that they exercise their best efforts, they run a little bit like a dictatorship, and part of the reason why is, that they are dealing with the body of athletes that essentially have no financial resources."

Michael Johnson, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, backed Campbell's perspective and said that it is the precise current status of track athletes. He took to social media to share his opinion which resembled Campbell's.

"This is actually a pretty accurate reflection of the current status of track athletes," Michael Johnson wrote. "Respected? (check) No financial resources despite being the best? (check) Dictated to? (check)"

"My guess is other cities won’t provide hosting costs and organization support Eugene does" - Michael Johnson on Hayward Field getting ready to host eighth Olympic trials

Athletes compete in the Women's 400m Hurdles during the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Wanda Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in September 2023 in Eugene, Oregon

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics are set to be held from June 21 to 30, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Hayward Field has hosted the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials seven times to date — in 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Michael Johnson raised questions about why the event was once again scheduled to be held in Eugene and inferred that the other cities might not have the financial capability.

"Why Eugene again?" Johnson questioned. "My guess is other cities won’t provide hosting costs and organization support Eugene does. USATF could move it and absorb the costs as an investment in the sport. But are they capable of organizing a successful event? Remember LA Grand Prix earlier this year!"

The Hayward Field has also organized eight USATF Championships in the years 1986, 1993, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2022.