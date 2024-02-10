Quartermiler Nirmala Sheoran faces eight-year ban for second doping violation

Indian quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran has been slapped with an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Disciplinary Panel. The ban came after she returned positive for a banned substance in a test that was conducted a year ago.

Notably, this is not the first time the athlete has faced a ban. She previously served a four-year ban for a dope offense back in 2018. After serving the ban period, she made her comeback to competition during the National Inter-State Championships held in Bhubaneshwar in June last year.

Starting from August 7, 2023, Sheoran has been banned for eight years. The order was passed by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel on December 27, however, was revealed only on Thursday.

As per the NADA website, Sheoran had tested positive for "Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and Testosterone (T)." The report contained mention of only her first name, that is, Nirmala.

However, an athletics team source confirmed the athlete to be Sheoran.

"Yes, the athlete in question is Nirmala Sheoran. She (Nirmala in NADA website) is the same athlete (as Nirmala Sheoran). It's an out of competition test and her sample was taken in Jaipur," the source was quoted as saying by PTI (on conditions of anonymity).

Nirmala Sheoran was stripped of her gold medal in 2018

Rolling back in time, Sheoran was recognized as India's top quarter-mile at a point in her career. She achieved notable success, including winning the women's 400m gold medal in the 2017 Asian Championships held in Bhubaneshwar.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the doping offense that she committed in 2018 resulted in the gold medal being taken away. Her results from August 2018 to November 2018 were struck off, leading to her losing the gold medal as well.

The Indian sprinter also represented the country in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 400m category. She also ran the women's 4x400m relay at the same event.

As confirmed by an anonymous source, it is evident that her sample, which returned positive, had no relation to the National Inter-State Championships as the sample was collected at a later period.

This is the second time that Sheoran has been handed a ban. An eight-year ban also means that this could very well be the end of her career. The only way she can save her career is to get a favorable decision on appeal. However, it remains to be seen if Sheoran decides to take that path.