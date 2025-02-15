Ranchi set to host 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships in May 2025

India is set to welcome back the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships after a gap of 17 years, with Ranchi confirmed as the host city for the fourth edition. The event will take place from May 3 to 5, 2025, at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium.

Initially scheduled for October 2024, the championship was postponed. However, with fresh dates now confirmed, preparations are expected to gain momentum. Sri Lanka Athletics officially announced the update on social media, stating that further details will be shared in the coming months.

“4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships will be held from 3rd to 5th May 2025 in Ranchi, India. Relevant information will be shared in due course!” Sri Lanka Athletics wrote on their Facebook page on Thursday (February 13).

The championship will bring together top athletes from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, making it a crucial regional event. With multiple major competitions lined up in 2025, including Olympic qualifiers and continental meets, this tournament will serve as a key testing ground for many athletes.

The South Asian Senior Athletics Championships has a rich history, with its first two editions held in 1997 and 1998. The most recent edition took place in 2008, making its return to India after nearly two decades.

Ranchi emerging as a major athletics hub

Ranchi has emerged as a prominent venue for national and international athletics competitions. In 2023, the city hosted major events like the Indian Open Race Walking Competition and the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

Before the South Asian Championships, Ranchi will also stage the India Open Athletics Meetings on April 10, 2025, ensuring back-to-back high-profile events at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium. The venue’s modern infrastructure and previous experience in hosting major tournaments make it well-equipped for the challenge.

With Ranchi gearing up for this multi-nation event, the spotlight will be on the region’s best track and field athletes as they prepare for an intense showdown in May 2025.

