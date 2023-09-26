Renowned singer Asha Bhosle mistakenly congratulates Jyothi Yarraji on winning Asian Games 2023 Gold 

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle erroneously congratulated Indian sprinter Jyoti Yarraji for an unprecedented Asian Games gold.

On Tuesday morning at 8:27 AM, a video tweet posted from Asha Bhosle's official account showed a video of Yarraji crossing the finish line first in an apparent 100m race.

The caption of the tweet read:

"Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games."

Interestingly, the Athletics events at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games have not even started yet and are scheduled from September 29 to October 5.

The video posted by Asha Bhosle's Twitter handle is the one where Yarraji won gold in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in July in Bangkok.

This isn't the first time when renowned personalities have congratulated a false achievement in haste. Last year during the Commonwealth Games 2022, Virender Sehwag congratulated Hima Das for winning a gold medal, before the event even took place.

When are Jyothi Yarraji's Asian Games 2023 events in Athletics scheduled?

Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jyothi Yarraji is set to participate in three events in the 19th edition of the Asian Games in China, which is also her debut at the quadrennial event.

The Andhra Pradesh sprinter will kick off her campaign with the Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 on September 30 and if she manages to qualify for the final, then she will again run on October 1.

On the day of the Women's 100m Hurdles final, Jyothi will also compete in the Women's 200m Round 2. The semi-final and final of the event will be held on October 2 subject to the sprinter's qualification.

The 24-year-old was part of the India women's 4x100 relay team along with Vijaya Kumari, Srabani Nanda, and Nithya Gandhe. However, the Sports Ministry of India didn't permit either the men's or the women's relay teams to participate in the Asian Games as they failed to meet the qualification mark of 39 seconds and 44.50 seconds respectively.