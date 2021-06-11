Florence Diamond League 2021 results: Winners, scores, and timings

The third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on Thursday had all the ingredients of an action-packed thriller. And it didn’t disappoint as athletes pushed hard to be in peak form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Following an eventful week on the track, Sifan Hassan emerged victorious in the women’s 1500m event.

Sifan Hassan had set a world record in the 10,000m on Sunday before losing it to Letesenbet Gidey just two days later. And on Thursday in the Italian city, Hassan came through with flying colors.

Hassan was challenged by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon to the very end but the Ethiopian-born Dutch world champion held her nerve to finish in an impressive 3:53.63, a Diamond League meet record and world lead timing.

After the sprint finish, Sifan Hassan was undoubtedly elated and said:

“I am so happy and I am so tired. It was an amazing race. I thought Faith was going to beat me in the last 400m because I haven’t been working on speed and I just came from 10,000m so I don’t know where my speed came from, it surprised me.”

In a race that piqued South Asian interest, Sri Lanka’s Mudiyanselage Yupun Abeykoon finished the blue-riband men’s 100m event in fourth place with a timing of 10.16 seconds, 0.08 seconds adrift of the winner, South African Akani Simbine.

Now based in Italy, Abeykoon has been making rapid strides as a 100m runner and has the fastest time for an athlete from the region. On May 13, Abeykoon improved his personal as well as national record in the men's 100m event by clocking 10.15, which he set during the Meeting di Savona Championship in Italy.

Days later, on May 21, he bettered his own personal record by clocking 10.09, which he achieved in the 100m final at the Anhalt 2021 competition in Dessau, Germany.

Dina Asher-Smith powered to a victory in the women’s 200m, in 22.06 seconds, ahead of Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou. Asher-Smith’s time marked her season’s best run, leaving the Briton in high spirits heading towards the Olympics.

In the men’s 110m hurdles event in Florence, Olympic champion Omar McLeod and in-form Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set Diamond League meet records. Camacho-Quinn clocked 12.38 to take down a 41-year-old record, while McLeod set a world-leading time of 13.01 in an equally convincing display.

European indoor 400m champion Femke Bol won the women’s 400m hurdles in 53.44 seconds while the 20-year-old Norwegian, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, upset an exceptional 5000m field, including world record holder Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, to win in a time of 12:48.45.

Florence Diamond League results:

Men:

100m

1 Simbine Akani (RSA) 10.08s

2 Ujah Chijindu (GBR) 10.10s

3 Matadi Emmanuel (LBR) 10.16s

4 Mudiyanselage Yupun Abeykoon (SRI) 10.16s

5 Rodgers Michael (USA) 10.25s

6 Cissé Arthur (CIV) 10.35s

7 Greene Cejhae (ANT) 10.39s

8 Harvey Jak Ali (TUR) 10.46s

400m

1 Zambrano Anthony José (COL) 44.76s

2 Re Davide (ITA) 45.80s

3 Hudson-Smith Matthew (GBR) 45.93s

4 Nene Zakhiti (RSA) 46.23s

5 Petrucciani Ricky (SUI) 46.24s

6 Scotti Edoardo (ITA) 46.38s

7 Aceti Vladimir (ITA) 46.55s

5000m (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Ingebrigtsen Jakob (NOR) 12:48.45 WL PB

2 Gebrhiwet Hagos (ETH) 12:49.02 SB

3 Ahmed Mohammed (CAN) 12:50.12 SB

4 Katir Mohamed (ESP) 12:50.79 NR PB

5 Knight Justyn (CAN) 12:51.93 PB

6 Cheptegei Joshua (UGA) 12:54.69 SB

7 Balew Birhanu (BRN) 12:57.71 SB

8 Koech Robert Kiprop (KEN) 13:12.56 PB

9 Crippa Yemaneberhan (ITA) 13:17.96

10 Bekele Telahun Haile (ETH) 13:18.29 SB

11 Mcsweyn Stewart (AUS) 13:20.11

12 Kimeli Isaac (BEL) 13:21.66 SB

13 Edris Muktar (ETH) 13:25.98

14 Aouani Iliass (ITA) 13:28.09 PB

15 Ramsden Matthew (AUS) 13:32.37

3000m Steeplechase (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 El Bakkali Soufiane (MAR) 8:08.54 WL

2 Takele Bikila Tadese (ETH) 8:10.56

3 Tindouft Mohamed (MAR) 8:11.65 PB

4 Abdelwahed Ahmed (ITA) 8:12.04 PB

5 Beyo Chala (ETH) 8:12.35 SB

6 Zoghlami Osama (ITA) 8:14.29 PB

7 Bedrani Djilali (FRA) 8:15.87 SB

8 Haileselassie Yemane (ERI) 8:16.75 SB

9 Gilavert Louis (FRA) 8:19.79 PB

10 Chemutai Albert (UGA) 8:23.96 SB

11 Zerrifi Abdelhamid (FRA) 8:25.74 PB

12 Chiappinelli Yohanes (ITA) 8:27.86

13 Desgagnés Jean-Simon (CAN) 8:39.47

110m Hurdles (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Mcleod Omar (JAM) 13.01s WL =MR

2 Pozzi Andrew (GBR) 13.25s SB

3 Belocian Wilhem (FRA) 13.31s SB

4 Allen Devon (USA) 13.32s

5 Brathwaite Shane (BAR) 13.46s

6 Perini Lorenzo (ITA) 13.63 SB

7 Dal Molin Paolo (ITA) 13.64

8 Martinot-Lagarde Pascal (FRA) 14.26 SB

High Jump Men (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Ivanyuk Ilya (ANA) 2.33m

2 Starc Brandon (AUS) 2.33m SB

3 Tamberi Gianmarco (ITA) 2.33m SB

4 Protsenko Andriy (UKR) 2.30m SB

5 Barshim Mutaz Essa (QAT) 2.30m =SB

6 Nedasekau Maksim (BLR) 2.27m SB

7 Gasch Loïc (SUI) 2.20m

7 Thomas Donald (BAH) 2.20m

9 Sottile Stefano (ITA) 2.16m

Shot put (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Walsh Tomas (NZL) 21.47m

2 Sinancevic Armin (SRB) 21.60m

3 Fabbri Leonardo (ITA) 21.71m SB

4 Mihaljevic Filip (CRO) 21.39m

5 Haratyk Michal (POL) 20.90m

6 Stanek Tomáš (CZE) 20.32m SB

7 Weir Zane (ITA) 20.06m

8 Bukowiecki Konrad (POL) 19.23m

Women:

200m (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Asher-Smith Dina (GBR) 22.06s MR SB

2 Ta Lou Marie-Josée (CIV) 22.58s SB

3 Kambundji Mujinga (SUI) 22.60s SB

4 Kaddari Dalia (ITA) 22.86s PB

5 Dobbin Beth (GBR) 22.88s

6 Schippers Dafne (NED) 23.03s

7 Hooper Gloria (ITA) 23.25s SB

8 Atcho Sarah (SUI) 24.43s SB

1500m Women (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Hassan Sifan (NED) 3:53.63 WL MR

2 Kipyegon Faith (KEN) 3:53.91 NR PB

3 Muir Laura (GBR) 3:55.59 SB

4 Debues-Stafford Gabriela (CAN) 4:00.46 SB

5 Nanyondo Winnie (UGA) 4:00.84 SB

6 Mccolgan Eilish (GBR) 4:02.12 SB

7 Vanderelst Elise (BEL) 4:02.63 NR PB

8 Hailu Lemlem (ETH) 4:03.24

9 Guerrero Esther (ESP) 4:03.67 SB

10 Snowden Katie (GBR) 4:03.86

11 Sabbatini Gaia (ITA) 4:04.23 PB

12 Mageean Ciara (IRL) 4:04.32 SB

13 Arafi Rababe (MAR) 4:04.72 SB

14 del Buono Federica (ITA) 4:08.58 SB

100m Hurdles (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Camacho-Quinn Jasmine (PUR) 12.38s MR

2 Charlton Devynne (BAH) 12.80s

3 Herman Elvira (BLR) 12.85s SB

4 Tapper Megan (JAM) 12.94s

5 Bogliolo Luminosa (ITA) 12.99s

6 Skrzyszowska Pia (POL) 13.03s

7 Seymour Pedrya (BAH) 13.51s

400m Hurdles (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Bol Femke (NED) 53.44s NR PB

2 Ryzhykova Anna (UKR) 54.19s PB

3 Turner Jessica (GBR) 54.79s

4 Nel Wenda (RSA) 55.20s

5 Petersen Sara Slott (DEN) 55.21s SB

6 Olivieri Linda (ITA) 55.63s PB

7 Folorunso Ayomide (ITA) 56.92s SB

8 Belle Tia-Adana (BAR) 58.36s

Pole Vault (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Sidorova Anzhelika (ANA) 4.91m SB

2 Zhuk Iryna (BLR) 4.71m

3 Stefanidi Katerina (GRE) 4.66m

4 Bengtsson Angelica (SWE) 4.66m SB

4 Bradshaw Holly (GBR) 4.66m

6 Peinado Robeilys (VEN) 4.66m SB

7 Šutej Tina (SLO) 4.56m

8 Moser Angelica (SUI) 4.56m

Long Jump (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Španovic Ivana (SRB) 6.74m

2 Mihambo Malaika (GER) 6.82m SB

3 Bekh-Romanchuk Maryna (UKR) 6.79m SB

4 Malone Chantel (IVB) 6.65m

5 Mironchyk-Ivanova Nastassia (BLR) 6.61m SB

6 Iapichino Larissa (ITA) 6.45m

7 Strati Laura (ITA) 6.29m

8 Ibarguen Caterine (COL) 6.10m SB

Discus Throw (WL – World Lead, PB – Personal Best, SB – Season’s Best, NR – National Record, MR- Meet Record)

1 Perkovic Sandra (CRO) 68.31m SB

2 Pérez Yaimé (CUB) 66.82m

3 Pudenz Kristin (GER) 64.42m

4 Tolj Marija (CRO) 63.28m

5 Vita Claudine (GER) 62.72m

6 Cá Liliana (POR) 62.30m

7 Caballero Denia (CUB) 61.33m

8 Osakue Daisy (ITA) 56.20m

Edited by Samya Majumdar