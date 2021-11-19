Russian athlete Ulyana Andreyeva authorized to compete as neutral athlete

The World Athletics Doping Review Board has authorized Russian athlete Ulyana Andreyeva to compete as a neutral athlete in international U-20 competitions in the ongoing season.

The Doping Review Board agreed to the application of Ulyana Andreyava and has confirmed that it has met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international U-20 competitions as a neutral athlete.

The authorization was awarded under the Eligibility Rule 3.2 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

Ulyana Andreyeva competes in the 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m and cross country events.

Ulyana Andreyeva recorded her three best outdoor timings in 2021. Her personal best in the 1,000m now stands at 2:54.53s, while in the 1,500m Ulyana Andreyeva had clocked 4:31.32s. In the 3,000m event, her personal best is 9:42.66m.

A total of 151 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorized neutral athletes in 2021 while six applications have been rejected by the World Athletics Council.

Authorized Neutral Athlete program reinstated for Russian athletes

The World Athletics Council also approved the reinstatement of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan.

There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status.

However, the council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorized neutral athletes at any championship competition.

The RusAF may choose which 10 athletes are able to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but it must prioritize the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed (which could, in some cases, include additional testing) and to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organizers.

