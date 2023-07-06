Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae celebrate Independence Day with their new baby

New parents Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae celebrate their few-week-old daughter Georgia June Lochte's first Independence Day together. Lochte, a former Olympian, and his wife, Rae, boasted about their growing family of five in a series of images posted on their joint Instagram account.

The first picture saw Georgia dozing off in a serene manner in the arms of Rae while her son, Caiden Zane, who is six years old, held his dad Lochte's arms. The picture also features the pair's four-year-old daughter Liv Rae.

The second picture features a large number of family and friends with wonderful smiles on their faces to celebrate independence.

The caption on the photos read:

"HAPPY 4TH OF JULY ❤️🇺🇸 🎆 -- First Family photo of 5~~." along with the following hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae posted the first images of their newborn Georgia June Lochte on Instagram in June, wrapping the baby up with a cloth.

The post was followed by the caption:

"Georgia June Lochte. 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life."

Speaking to US Weekly, Kyla Rae remarked on their excitement and how his husband is a great dad.

"[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited," Kayla said. "Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

She went on to add that she's more of a worrier than Ryan Lochte.

"I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance," she added.

Kayla Rae and Ryan Lochte are active on Instagram

The year 2016 saw the beginning of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's romantic relationship, and the following year they became parents to their first-born Caiden Zane.

Caiden, at age two, served as ring bearer for his parents' 2018 wedding, which took place in both a Florida courthouse and Palm Springs.

Lochte felt incredibly blessed with the birth of his daughter Liv Rae in 2019. The Olympic swimmer, who is 38 years old, and his wife, Kayla, who is 31 years old, then welcomed their daughter Georgia June Lochte on June 21 of this year.

The couple is often seen sharing happy pictures together on Instagram while expecting their babies. On April 8, 2023, Lochte and Rae posted a happy family picture where the former is seen carrying Liv while his pregnant wife is seen holding hands with their first child, Caiden Zane.

The post was captioned:

“ Happy Easter Weekend ✝️🌸🤍🐰”

On the 10th of April, she further posted two family pictures with the caption:

“ He is risen! Happy Easter everyone 🤍🤍🤍🤍

Poll : 0 votes