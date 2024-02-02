Indian racewalker Servin Sebastian met the qualification standard timing of 1:20.10s for the Paris Olympics in the men's 20km racewalk at the South Asian & National Open Race Walking Championship in Chandigarh on Tuesday, January 30.

Notwithstanding his bronze medal in Chandigarh with a personal best timing of 1:20.03s, the Trichy-born Tamil Nadu athlete isn't guaranteed a spot for the Olympics. Six Indians have achieved the qualification standard timing but only three are allowed to participate from each National Olympic Committee.

Speaking to the Times of India, Servin Sebastian recounted his comeback journey after he was disqualified from the same event a year ago. The 24-year-old racewalker said:

"I fulfilled my expectations of winning a medal and simultaneously breached the Paris mark. In the last edition, I got disqualified but I am happy to have come back stronger."

He further said that making the cut for the quadrennial event in Paris is paramount for all the contenders since the World Race Walking Championship is scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkey, on April 21. On this, the racewalker said:

"My next aim is to make the final squad for Paris. We might be heading to South Africa for high-performance training – which is not confirmed officially – and then take part in the World Race Walking Championships."

Punjab's Akshdeep Singh, who broke his own national record with a timing of 1:19.38s, will be a frontrunner for the three spots in the six-men race for Paris. Suraj Panwar, Arshpreet Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht are the other contenders.

Servin Sebastian aims to follow coach Ganapathi's footsteps

Servin Sebastian started as a long-distance runner before finding his way to racewalking. He currently practices at the Army Sports Institute in Pune under the tutelage of former Olympian Ganapathi Krishnan.

Interestingly, Servin will become the second racewalker from Tamil Nadu to feature in the Olympics only after Ganapathi. Servin has also participated in long-distance events such as the 10000m race walk and the 20000m race walk.