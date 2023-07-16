Sha’Carri Richardson beats Shericka Jackson at Silesia Diamond League, remains unbeaten in 100m this year

Sha’Carri Richardson kept Shericka Jackson at bay to take top honors in the 100m event at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland.

It was a special race on Sunday, July 16, as two of the world's top sprinters entered the same meet with World Championships just around the corner — a rarity among men and women.

Jackson started the race bright and took the early lead before Richardson turned on the afterburners in the final quarter to cross the line for a photo finish. Richardson, with a 10.76 seconds effort, won the race as Jackson, with 10.78 seconds, settled for second. Home favorite Ewa Swoboda got the crowd roaring by finishing third with a 10.94 seconds run, which is also her personal best.

After the win, Richardson expressed delight at the result and stated that she executed her plans to perfection. She also praised the atmosphere and hoped for a similar vibe at events in the United States of America.

"It was an amazing race, I am really having fun. The 10.76 - I love the time. I put a great race together. This was a great competition, it was amazing. I executed [it] correctly. I love the atmosphere here. I wish we could replicate this to the US. All the energy, all the love from the audience. I was satisfied with my race altogether," she said, while talking to media after the event.

Richardson and Jackson have been in fantastic form this year. Before their race in Poland, they both held seven of the world’s 10 fastest times in 2023. That said, reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is yet to take part in a 100m event this year and is well capable of upsetting both in the World Championships, which get underway on August 19.

Sha’Carri Richardson ties Shericka Jackson in head-to-head record

With her win at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland, Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson are now tied 3-3 in the head-to-head record.

Before Sunday, these two last went toe-to-toe at the Doha Diamond League, where Richardson (10.76 seconds) defeated Jackson (10.85 seconds).

There has been little to separate the two recently. Richardson, with a 10.71 seconds dash, broke the world record in the heats at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last week. Even before the ink was dry on her record, Jackson stunned the world with a 10.65 seconds effort at the Jamaican Championships a day later.