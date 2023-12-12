Sha'Carri Richardson congratulates Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis on winning at World Athletics Awards 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson, World Champion and one of the fastest women to grace the 100m sprint, recently extended her congratulations to fellow athletes Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis for winning the World Athlete of the Year award on Monday night.

Richardson herself had been a nominee for the accolade in the earlier stages but failed to make it to the group of finalists.

Faith Kipyegon won World Athlete of the Year for track events, after a fantabulous 2023. The Kenyan middle and long-distance runner's season has been littered with multiple milestones, including setting the world record in both the 1500m and the mile.

Kipyegon's 2023 also included two gold medals won at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, taking her total to four. This win made Faith the first Kenyan woman to win World Athlete of the Year, and only the fourth overall.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sha'Carri praised Faith, writing,

"CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS 😍 VERY VERY DESERVING OF THIS AWARD"

Via Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis capped off his year with a third World Athlete of the Year, when he won in the men's field category in Monaco on Monday. The Swede was up against the likes of javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra and shot-putter Ryan Crouser for the award.

Mondo's record-breaking season saw him win the World Championships and Diamond League, alongside setting a new best in the pole vault with a height of 6.23m. With this World Athlete of the Year win, Duplantis joins Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva and Moroccan middle-distance runner Hicham El Guerrouj in an elite batch to have won the award thrice.

Congratulating the pole vaulter on her story, Sha'Carri Richardson wrote,

"3x the legend 🔥🔥, congratulations 🤞🏽"

Via Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson wins USATF Female Athlete of the Year

While Sha'Carri Richardson might not have won an award at the World Athlete of the Year, she certainly isn't walking out of 2023 empty-handed. Earlier this month, the American took home two accolades for the USATF's Night of Legends.

The event saw her win her first-ever Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award. The same night saw her take home the win in the USATF World Championships Track Performer Wing Award.

Richardson's 2023 has been nothing short of mind-boggling, consisting of a comeback for the history books. After missing the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the 23-year-old dominated the field in Budapest, taking a gold in the 100m, a bronze in the 200m, and another gold in the women's 4x100m relay.