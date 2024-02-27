Sha'Carri Richardson dazzles in photoshoot for Nike Athletic Spring Collection 2024 in collaboration with Jacquemus

Sha'Carri Richardson is the face of Nike's Spring 2024 campaign in collaboration with French fashion brand Jacquemus. Nike and Jacquemus roped in the world's fastest woman for their Spring 2024 campaign, with the sports brand describing Richardson as a Nike athlete, Olympic hopeful, and one of the most stylish.

Nike said the sprinter represents the dimensions and depth of an athlete. The brand added:

"Not only does she embody the collection and serve as muse for the campaign, she also represents the dimensions and depth of an athlete who is constantly facing her fiercest and most consistent competition: one's self."

Richardson took to Instagram, highlighting herself as the face of the Nike and Jacquemus Spring 2024 campaign:

She also shared a video of the photoshoot. You can watch it here:

Sha'Carri Richardson uses fashion to express herself

Sha'Carri Richardson says fashion is personal.

Richardson, who broke two U20 world records on the same day at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in 2019, believes that fashion is personal and that she uses it to express herself. The American athlete said:

"Fashion is so personal and I definitely use it to express myself - it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity."

Richardson, 23, believes fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of oneself. She said:

"And that's why I'm inspired by Simone's collection; the pieces are edgy and elegant at the same time and it inspires me to keep showing up as I am, while hopefully inspiring others to do the same." (Nike)

Jacquemus was in awe of Richardson's performance and speed on the track, as well as her style. The French designer said:

"I was amazed by Sha'Carri's performance in 2023 in Budapest when she became the world champion of the women's 100m. I also loved how she kept her own style and was so fierce and unique when she was competing, regardless of the rules of dressing and uniforms."

Jacquemus believes it's powerful to be one's true self in the athletic world. He said:

"I instantly wanted to collaborate with her."

Besides her speed, Richardson makes her presence felt on the track with her long, colorful nails and fiery hair colors. She also wears long eyelashes which grab every viewer's attention. The young athlete had proclaimed:

"I just want the world to know that I'm THAT girl." (Teen Vogue).