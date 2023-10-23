Sha'Carri Richardson meets Lewis Hamilton while presenting the trophies at US Grand Prix in Austin

Sha'Carri Richardson attended the United States Grand Prix sprint race in her hometown of Austin, Texas on October 21, 2023.

The 23-year-old 100m World Champion was seen having a blast at the FIA Formula 1 World Championships. She was honored with presenting the trophy to Sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton alongside Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Richardson is currently enjoying her off-season after a busy schedule. The athlete was impressive at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year, winning the world title in 100m, a bronze in 200m, and a gold medal with the USA team in the women's 4x100m relay.

Richardson was seemingly ecstatic as she watched the Sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas, where Verstappen cruised to victory after starting from pole position. This was Verstappen's third sprint victory of the season. He finished ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton and third-placed Charles Leclerc.

The American sprinter was present on both days of the US Grand Prix. Richardson and Hamilton attended the 2021 Met Gala together. She met Hamilton after two years following the Sprint race and was pictured hugging him while presenting the trophy with a warm smile.

"I'm here supporting the young ladies" - Sha'Carri Richardson as she watched the F1 race in Austin

Sha'Carri Richardson was on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Sha'Carri Richardson was in attendance for the final race weekend of the current F1 Academy season. It is a female-only drivers championship founded by F1 which debuted in 2023.

Richardson made a short vlog with GQ Sports showing glimpses of her visit.

"We're at the start line for F1 Academy. I'm super excited you can really feel the speed in the air."

Richardson was also seen having a good time conversing and clicking pictures on the grid with 25-year-old German driver Carrie Schreiner. The American added:

"I'm here supporting the young ladies here, doing their thing, speed everywhere, speed all the way around, I love it. I want them to continue to do their thing and I continue to hope that this sport continues to grow and they continue to show that ladies are Powerful."

Sha'Carri Richardson, who stunned Jamaican athletes Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce along with the athletics world by clocking 10.65 seconds from lane 9 in Budapest, said (h/t @GQSports and @F1academy on Instagram

"Speed literally can be transformed into so many different versions and still just be as impactful and powerful."

Marta Garcia won the F1 Academy drivers championship after winning race 1 of the US GP. Hamda Al Qubaisi won race 2, while Jessica Edgard finished first in the final race of the weekend.