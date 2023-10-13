Rising American sprinting star Talitha Diggs has expressed support for Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson after they were nominated for the 2023 World Athlete of the Year awards.

Nominees for the various categories of the World Athletics Awards were announced this week, with Lyles and Richardson making the cut. The latter is on a list of 11 nominees for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year award. She was selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

Similarly, Lyles has been named in a list of 11 nominees for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year.

The winners will be decided by a three-way voting process involving the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and the fans, who can vote online on the official social media platforms. The voting for the awards remains open till October 28 and the winners are set to be announced through World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 11.

In light of this, Talitha Diggs, the 2022 U.S. national 400 m champion, took to social media to show her support for Richardson and Lyles.

Screenshot of Talitha Diggs' Instagram stories.

Nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award ft. Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson has been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award.

The following athletes have been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award:

USA's Sha’Carri Richardson (100m/200m; world champion in 100m and world bronze medallist in 200m).

Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa (marathon; Berlin marathon winner and world marathon record holder).

The Netherlands' Femke Bol (400m/400m hurdles; world 400m hurdles champion and world indoor 400m record holder).

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (100m/200m; world 200m champion, 100m silver medallist and Diamond League champion 100m and 200m events).

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (1500m/mile/5000m; world 1500m and 5000m champion, world records at 1500m, mile and 5000m events).

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi (javelin throw; world champion and Diamond League champion).

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump; world champion and Diamond League champion).

Spain's Maria Perez (race walk; world 20km and 35km race walk world champion and world record in 35km race walk).

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (5000m/10,000m; world 10,000m champion, Diamond League 5000m champion with world record).

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas (triple jump; world champion and Diamond league champion).

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi (3000m steeplechase; world champion and Diamond League champion with world lead).

Nominees for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023 award ft. Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles has been nominated for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award.

The following athletes have been nominated for the Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023 award:

India's Neeraj Chopra (javelin; world champion, Asian Games champion).

USA's Ryan Crouser (shot put; world champion, world record holder).

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis (pole vault; world champion, Diamond League champion with world record).

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali (3000m steeplechase; world champion, undefeated in six finals).

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m/mile/5000m; world 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist, European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m).

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum (marathon; London and Chicago Marathon winner, Marathon world record breaker).

Canada's Pierce LePage (decathlon; world champion, world leader).

USA's Noah Lyles (100m/200m; world 100m and 200m champion, world leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m).

Spain's Alvaro Martin (race walk; world 20km and 35km race walk champion, world leader 20km race walk).

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump; world champion, European Indoor champion).

Norway's Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles/400m; world 400m hurdles champion, European indoor 400m champion).