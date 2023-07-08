Sha'Carri Richardson reacts sarcastically to report on her 100m performance at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made a remarkable comeback at the 2023 United States Track and Field Nationals Championship. She has received widespread praise for her impressive performance in the 100-meter event.

However, when FloTrack, a subsidiary of FloSports, posted a congratulatory message tagging Richardson and using the word "we," she responded with a sarcastic quote retweet.

FloTrack @FloTrack



. !!



runs the fastest time in the World during the 1st round of the 100m at the That’s how we do it!!! @itskerrii runs the fastest time in the World during the 1st round of the 100m at the @usatf Outdoor Championships. That’s how we do it! 1️⃣0️⃣.7️⃣1️⃣!! 🔥 @itskerrii runs the fastest time in the World during the 1st round of the 100m at the @usatf Outdoor Championships. https://t.co/nmHrimXqfm

FloTrack's post stated, "That's how we do it," which caught Richardson's attention. Her sarcastic response to FloTrack's tweet demonstrates her sense of humor and her ability to playfully respond to social media posts.

She posted a GIF which has Eddie Murphy saying, "We?" The word 'We' is written prominently on the GIF as well. She is light-heartedly reminding the company that it was she alone who ran that race.

Fans of Sha'Carri Richardson supported her response, expressing their agreement through various comments. This light-hearted interaction serves as a reminder that athletes, like Richardson, are discerning and keenly aware of the genuine support they receive and the context in which it is given.

Sha'Carri Richardson's record-breaking speed and effortless style in sprinting

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson showcased her incredible speed and talent during a race on April 8, 2023, in Miramar, Florida. Starting from lane 4 with a reaction time of 0.158 seconds, Richardson demonstrated a strong start in response to the gun.

Throughout the race, she distanced herself from her competitors, exhibiting her exceptional speed and technique. Crossing the finish line in the 100-meter dash at a remarkable time of 10.57 seconds, Richardson entered rare territory for women's 100-meter sprints.

While the wind assistance may have contributed to her time, her speed, technique, and determination were evident throughout the race.

Her performance still stands as one of the fastest in history. Only Florence Griffith Joyner and Elaine Thompson Herah, two legendary sprinters, have achieved faster times in the women's 100-meter event. Richardson's exceptional performance ranks her as the third-fastest athlete under 10.60 seconds in all conditions.

What sets Richardson apart is not just her incredible speed but also her ability to make running look effortless, fun, and beautiful. Her breathing technique and determined running style contribute to her overall impressive performance.

With such impressive performances, Sha'Carri Richardson is certainly on track to compete at the highest level, including the World Championships. Her continued dedication and consistent performances make her a strong contender in the sprinting world, and fans can look forward to seeing her in major competitions.

Poll : 0 votes