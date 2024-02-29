Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 World Champion, was recently featured in Nike's campaign and was spotted on a billboard in her hometown.

Richardson secured a deal with the American athletic brand in December last year after her accomplishments at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The 23-year-old recently collaborated with the brand for their newly launched "Swoosh Bag," a Nike product in collaboration with the French luxury brand Jacquemus.

The American sprinter partnered with the sports and Luxury brand with captivating images on billboards across Dallas, Texas, Richardson's hometown. Born in Dallas, she completed her elementary and high schooling at Dallas Independent School District.

Richardson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the billboard with the fans and wrote,

"Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city," adding holding back tears and an Earth emoji.

Further, the world champion also shared a few pictures on her Instagram profile, while giving the fans a few glimpses from behind the scenes of the shoot.

"The little girl that was raised in South Dallas on the other side of town, posted up in Downtown Dallas repping 214 anywhere I go 🌎🖤🫶🏾🔌," she wrote.

Richardson has been affiliated with the brand since 2019 and signed a breakthrough deal till 2028, reportedly worth $20 million. Moreover, Dallas declared November 10, 2023, as Sha'Carri Richardson Day after her exploits in the Hungarian capital.

Sha'Carri Richardson receives the nomination for Laureus Awards 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently nominated for the Laureus Award 2024, along with six other athletes, at the Casa de Correos in Madrid.

After missing out on competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Richardson showed an exceptional display of her athletics prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. She clinched a gold medal in the women's 100m, leaving behind the two Jamaican favorites, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, clocking 10.65 seconds.

Further, she also grabbed a gold along with the American squad in the women's 4x100m relay event and a bronze medal in the 200m event. Courtesy of her endeavors last year, the Dallas-born athlete has been nominated for the 2024 Laureus Award.

Along with Richardson, Jackson, and Faith Kipyegona are nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. While Noah Lyles and Mondo Duplantis were nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson Thompson received nominations for Breakthrough of the Year and Comeback of the Year awards, respectively.