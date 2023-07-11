Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 100m gold at the U.S. Championships in 10.82 seconds on Friday night, making a victorious comeback to the track. Richardson won her first national championship with the triumph, which came a year after she had suffered an abuse from her ex-partner.

Sha'Carri's ex-girlfriend is enjoying their moment together.

However, Sha'Carri Richardson claims that her two years Jamaican ex-girlfriends mistreated her, stole from her, and assaulted her during their time together. In May, the Jamaican athlete, who is 22 years old, broke her silence via social media after concerns surfaced about her decision to skip a May 7 track competition in Kenya by revealing that she is in a relationship with another Jamaican athlete, Janeek Brown.

The American sprint star wrote on Instagram: "I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from the jump. I was abused and stole from, yet protected her from the judgement of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more that I’m still healing from."

Richardson followed up her narrative:

"I don’t understand how someone can just walk out of your life and not care about you anymore."

"A person who doesn’t defend you while someone slanders you is your enemy too."

"We live in a time where people get mad when you don’t let them use you."

Within the athlete community, Richardson's relationship with the athlete was not a secret. Following her qualification at the US Olympic trials the previous year, she even discussed her relationship with her partner.

"She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant," she said about the colours she chose to wear. "That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement: Let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with."

Richardson was kicked out of the Olympics that were to begin on July 23 after testing positive for a prohibited substance. She has withdrawn from a number of competitions she has entered in including the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. She later admitted that, in order to deal with the loss of her mother, she had been using marijuana as a form of self-medication.

Ex-girlfriend of Sha'Carri Richardson says she abused her.

Janeek Brown in a recent sprint race

Janeek Brown admitted on 27 May 2022 during a live Instagram session that she put her hands on the

Brown, an athlete who was born in Jamaica, didn't claim that Richardson made the decision not to press charges against her because she believes that her ex-lover intends to exploit the abuse as part of an effort to obtain more clout.

Richardson came clean to her 2.1 million Instagram followers earlier in the month of May 2022, telling them that she had been the victim of an abusive relationship and that she is currently working on healing from the toxicity of the romance as well as the homophobia that resulted from it. However, until recently, followers were unaware of the identity of the person who abused her.

Following Richardson's disclosure, Brown made her own public statement in which she backed up Richardson's allegations of abuse and claimed that the relationship was extremely "toxic." According to The Neighbourhood Talk, Brown made a comment about the relationship that had lasted for two years.

"I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of, and we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that. We still got nowhere."

Brown claims that the escalation of their relationship was a direct result of her own personal issues.

"We just keep on fighting, blaming each other, and the regular relationship problems," Brown continued. "Yeah, I was going through something I was finding myself; that’s why I am coming to social media. … So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now. I may look different now."

In fact, Brown urged Richardson to seek charges against her and openly questioned why she opted to talk about the incident in public instead.

