Sha'Carri Richardson's 'I'm not back I'm better' quote featured in Kanye West's new song

Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning 100m World Champion and the sixth fastest woman of all time, is perhaps one of the most famous athletes in the world at the moment. With her long nails and honest opinions, the American has caught the attention of not only track and field fans, but viewers worldwide.

Most recently, Richardson has entered the world of pop stardom, as her famous interview from the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships has been sampled on a teaser of Kanye West's new song "Vultures".

In the interview, which Richardson gave after storming to gold in the 100m sprint at Oregon, she uttered her now famous line:

"I'm ready mentally, physically, and emotionally. And I'm here to stay, I'm not back, I'm better."

Singer-songwriter West has sampled these words on his upcoming release, exciting fans worldwide.

Check out the snippet below:

This is not the first time Sha'Carri Richardson has been involved in rap music in some capacity. Previously, in 2021, Richardson featured in an ad for the brand Beats by Dre, where she could be seen preparing to sprint as she listened to Kanye's "No Child Left Behind'', a single from his album "Donda".

Sha'Carri Richardson's incredible year

Meanwhile, Sha'Carri Richardson has truly made a comeback to rival all other comebacks with her performances in 2023.

After a heartbreaking 2021, where her US Open title was stripped from her due to marijuana usage, and a disappointing 2022, where she failed to qualify for the World Championships, this year has been nothing short of phenomenal for Sha'Carri.

The 23-year-old proved herself to be a force to be reckoned with early in the season, when she clocked a 10.57 in April's Miramar Invitational. Just a month later, she clinched her first-ever Diamond League win when she stood atop the podium in Doha with a 10.76, which happens to be a meet record.

In July, Sha'Carri Richardson became the US National Champion in the 100m, and qualified for the World Championships. While in Budapest, the American beat Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the gold in the 100m, claiming her first major individual international title.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships also saw Richardson win a bronze in the 200m and anchor the US relay team to a win in the 4x100m. Off the track, she was crowned the USATF Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year for her stupendous feats.

Richardson also got a track named after her in the John Kincaide Stadium, alongside having November 10th labeled the 'Sha'Carri Richardson Day' in her hometown of Dallas.