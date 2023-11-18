Sha'Carri Richardson looked splendid at the Road to Paris - Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot, organized on November 16, 2023, at NBC Universal Studios Stage in Los Angeles, California.

Richardson was seen wearing Team USA's race outfit. She opted for a necklace and white sneakers, along with her unique long nails, and looked utterly dazzling as she posed for the photos.

For the photoshoot, she was seen performing a few jumps, high knees, warm-up exercises, shoulder and leg stretches, taking a start, and a ramp walk. She was even seen doing a little dance at the end of the shoot.

After missing out on competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo due to a suspension for the consumption of prohibited items, she will be representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

The 23-year-old has had an exceptional season in 2023, specifically at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in August 2023. The American sprinter clinched a silver medal, leaving behind two most-liked Jamaicans, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Moreover, she went on to win a bronze medal in the women's 200m and led the American team, including herself, Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Tamari Davis, to victory in the women's 4x100m relay event by running the anchor leg.

"I’m not back, I’m better is a lifestyle," Sha'Carri Richardson on her statement she made after winning the 100m at the World Athletic Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson clinched a gold medal in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest by clocking an impressive 10.65 seconds and setting a new championship record.

After completing her victory lap in the stadium she attended the post-race interview with NBC's Lewis Johnson and expressed her emotions, looking back at her arduous journey.

“The thing I remember the most, I stood here with you (in 2021) … Now I’m standing here with you again, and I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally," she said. "And I’m here to stay. I’m not back, I’m better," the world champion added.

Since then, 'I’m not back, I’m better' has become Richardson's words of encouragement. She recently took to social media to share a picture from the medal ceremony in Budapest and captioned it,

"I’m not back, I’m better' is a lifestyle that reflects self-awareness & unconditional faith," she wrote.

"Gratitude is a must," Richardson added.

