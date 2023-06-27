Sha'Carri Richardson dazzled as she attended the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, the BET Awards celebrates black and other minority entertainers in music, film, sports, and philanthropy. This year, Richardson attended the event not just as a spectator as she was nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

The other nominees for the award include Allyson Felix, Angel Reese, Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams. In the end, American college basketball player Reese took home the honors.

Richardson later took to social media to post a few pictures and a video of her at the event, in which she can be seen wearing a black mesh gown with a thigh-high split. A sleek high ponytail and long nails added to her allure.

Earlier this month, she had expressed delight at being nominated for the award and said:

"God’s approval is all the only award I need but it’s an honor to be amongst these amazing beautiful black women to be a nominee for this award !!! Pluss YALL SEE ALL THEM LADIES TIGERS"

Sha'Carri Richardson sores in Florida to continue strong start to 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women's 100m final at the 2023 Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.

Sha'Carri Richardson made a strong start to 2023 when she won the opening Diamond League race of the season in Doha with a time of 10.76 seconds. Later, she emerged victorious at the Miramar Invitational with a wind-aided time of 10.57 seconds.

Richardson, who missed out on Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana, is showing no signs of slowing down. At the first Star Athletics Sprint Series track and field athletics event of the year in Montverde, Florida, she won the women's 100m in 10.73 seconds, aided by a windspeed of +2.6m/s.

USA's world championship medallists Brittany Brown (10.80 seconds) and Twanisha 'TeeTee' Terry (10.82 seconds) finished second and third respectively.

