  • home icon
  • Athletics
  • Sharuk Khan shatters national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase at World Athletics U20 Championships 2024; qualifies for finals

Sharuk Khan shatters national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase at World Athletics U20 Championships 2024; qualifies for finals

By Triyasha Chatterjee
Modified Aug 29, 2024 15:44 IST
Shahruk Khan at National Junior Athletics Championships 2021, Image by Olympics Website
Shahruk Khan at National Junior Athletics Championships 2021, Image by Olympics Website

India's Sharuk Khan made a significant mark at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 in Lima by shattering the national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase.

The 18-year-old displayed an impressive performance in his heat race late Wednesday night, clocking eight minutes 45.12 seconds to secure a sixth-place finish in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 3000m steeplechase heats. The outstanding run not only earned him a spot in the final, scheduled for August 31, but also set a new benchmark for Indian U20 athletes in the event.

also-read-trending Trending

Sharuk Khan's achievement surpassed the previous national U20 record held by Rajesh from Rajasthan who clocked 8:50.12 seconds during the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in May.

Rajesh's record, in turn, bettered Khan's earlier personal best of 8:51.75 seconds, which he achieved while winning a silver medal at the Asian U20 Championships in Korea the previous year.

In 2023, after just 20 days of training, he won gold in the 3000m steeplechase at a state-level tournament and set a meet record of five minutes and nine seconds at the national competition in Tamil Nadu. With the top eight finishers from each of the two heats advancing to the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 final,

Sharuk Khan’s remarkable effort places him among the elite young athletes vying for glory.

3000 metres Steeplechase men heats results in World Athletics U20 Championships 2024

  1. Matthew Kosgei - Kenya - 8:24.64 - Qualified
  2. Berihun Moges - Ethiopia - 8:30.92 (PB) - Qualified
  3. Anes Djayahia - Algeria - 8:39.10 (PB) - Qualified
  4. Tetsu Sasaki - Japan - 8:41.48 - Qualified
  5. Hosea Chemutai - Uganda - 8:44.43 (PB) - Qualified
  6. Sharuk Khan - India - 8:45.12 (NU20R) - Qualified
  7. Ishak Dahmani - France - 8:46.83 - Qualified
  8. Nathan Houwaard - Netherlands - 8:49.08 - Qualified
  9. Abdelwahed Aachour - Morocco - 8:52.06 (PB) - Not Qualified
  10. Francesco Mazza - Italy - 8:58.27 - Not Qualified
  11. Rayen Mejri - Tunisia - 9:08.38 - Not Qualified
  12. Aarno Liebl - Switzerland - 9:12.11 - Not Qualified
  13. Johannes Sandvik Bø - Norway - 9:20.74 - Not Qualified
  14. Toby Chippendale - Australia - 9:26.69 - Not Qualified
  15. Luke Knepp - USA - 9:33.17 - Not Qualified
  16. Jakub Abramczyk - Poland - DNF - Not Qualified
Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी