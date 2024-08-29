India's Sharuk Khan made a significant mark at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 in Lima by shattering the national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase.

The 18-year-old displayed an impressive performance in his heat race late Wednesday night, clocking eight minutes 45.12 seconds to secure a sixth-place finish in the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 3000m steeplechase heats. The outstanding run not only earned him a spot in the final, scheduled for August 31, but also set a new benchmark for Indian U20 athletes in the event.

Sharuk Khan's achievement surpassed the previous national U20 record held by Rajesh from Rajasthan who clocked 8:50.12 seconds during the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in May.

Rajesh's record, in turn, bettered Khan's earlier personal best of 8:51.75 seconds, which he achieved while winning a silver medal at the Asian U20 Championships in Korea the previous year.

In 2023, after just 20 days of training, he won gold in the 3000m steeplechase at a state-level tournament and set a meet record of five minutes and nine seconds at the national competition in Tamil Nadu. With the top eight finishers from each of the two heats advancing to the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 final,

Sharuk Khan’s remarkable effort places him among the elite young athletes vying for glory.

3000 metres Steeplechase men heats results in World Athletics U20 Championships 2024

Matthew Kosgei - Kenya - 8:24.64 - Qualified Berihun Moges - Ethiopia - 8:30.92 (PB) - Qualified Anes Djayahia - Algeria - 8:39.10 (PB) - Qualified Tetsu Sasaki - Japan - 8:41.48 - Qualified Hosea Chemutai - Uganda - 8:44.43 (PB) - Qualified Sharuk Khan - India - 8:45.12 (NU20R) - Qualified Ishak Dahmani - France - 8:46.83 - Qualified Nathan Houwaard - Netherlands - 8:49.08 - Qualified Abdelwahed Aachour - Morocco - 8:52.06 (PB) - Not Qualified Francesco Mazza - Italy - 8:58.27 - Not Qualified Rayen Mejri - Tunisia - 9:08.38 - Not Qualified Aarno Liebl - Switzerland - 9:12.11 - Not Qualified Johannes Sandvik Bø - Norway - 9:20.74 - Not Qualified Toby Chippendale - Australia - 9:26.69 - Not Qualified Luke Knepp - USA - 9:33.17 - Not Qualified Jakub Abramczyk - Poland - DNF - Not Qualified

