National U23 Athletics Championships results: Shashikanth, Taranjeet emerge as the fastest male and female athletes

A Shashikanth and Taranjeet Kaur emerged as the fastest male and female runners at the inaugural National U23 Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

Shashikanth overcame a poor start to catch up with Maharashtra’s Pranav Gurav to win the gold medal with a time of 10.57 seconds. Taranjeet lived up to her pre-race favorite tag to win women’s 100m gold with a time of 11.54 seconds.

The men’s 400m title went to Haryana’s Ayush Dabas while Dandi Jyothika Sri of Andhra Pradesh claimed the women’s 400m gold medal.

Tamil Nadu’s Sherin Abdul Gaffoor dominated the women’s long jump. She made the most of the local weather to repeatedly improve on her personal best set in January 2020. She first improved to 6.35 on her third attempt and increased it by a couple of centimeters on the fourth before finishing the event with a massive 6.45m effort.

National U23 Athletics Championships Results (all finals)

110m Hurdles winner: Tejas Shirse (Maharashtra)

Men

100m: 1. A Shashikanth (Karnataka) 10.57 seconds; 2. Pranav Gurav (Maharashtra) 10.67 secs; 3. G Kathiravan (Tamil Nadu) 10.85 secs.

400m: 1. Ayush Dabas (Haryana) 46.58 seconds; 2. Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 47.08 secs; 3. Mohammed Hossain (West Bengal) 47.20 secs.

110m Hurdles: 1. Tejas Shirse (Maharashtra) 14.12 seconds; 2. Yashwant Laveti (Andhra Pradesh) 14.25 secs; 3. Kunal Chaudhary (Delhi) 14.44 secs.

Shot Put: 1. Ashish Kumar (Haryana) 17.20m; 2. Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.09m; 3. Akash Grewal (Uttar Pradesh) 17.03m.

Discus throw: 1. Basukesh Poonia (Rajasthan) 53.27m; 2. Praveen Kumar Nehra (Rajasthan) 51.38m; 3. Abhay Gupta (Haryana) 50.41m.

Javelin throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 72.42m; 2. Anmol Rana (Uttar Pradesh) 71.17m; 3. Anuj Kalera (Rajasthan) 68.73m.

20000m race walk: 1. Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) 1:28:53.11; 2. Amit Khatri (Haryana) 1:28:54.81; 3. Juned (Haryana) 1:29:20.78.

Decathlon: 1. Yaman Deep Singh (Rajasthan) 6975 points (100m: 11.21; LK: 7.10; SP: 10.20; HJ 2.04; 400m: 50.03; 110mH: 16.20; DT: 34.26; PV: 4.20; JT 48.48; 1500m: 4:40.93); 2. Robin Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6636; 3. Mohit (Haryana) 6615.

Women

100m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Delhi) 11.54 seconds; 2. AT Daneshwari (Karnataka) 11.66 secs; 3. Nithya Gandhe (Telangana) 11.90 secs.

400m: 1. Dandi Jyothika Sri (Andhra Pradesh) 53.05 seconds; 2. Florence Barla (Jharkhand) 54.69 secs; 3. Nancy (Haryana) 55.25 secs.

100m Hurdles: 1. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 13.80 seconds; 2. Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu) 13.96 secs; 3. Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 14.05 secs.

Pole Vault: 1. Pooja (Haryana) 3.60m; 2. Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) 3.50m; 3. Divya Mohan (Kerala) 3.50m.

High Jump: 1. Athira Somaraj (Kerala) 1.71m; 2. Rekha (Haryana) 1.69m; 3. Giji Stephen (Tamil Nadu) 1.69m.

Long Jump: 1. Sherin Abdul Gaffoor (Tamil Nadu) 6.45m; 2. Sandra Babu (Kerala) 6.29; 3. Pooja Saini (Rajasthan) 6.22.

Discus Throw: 1. Sunita (Haryana) 46.75m; 2. Shivani (Uttar Pradesh) 46.25; 3. Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 44.77.

20000m race walk: 1. Reshma Patel (Uttarakhand) 1:45:01.55; 2. Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) 1:45:45.95; 3. Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) 1:46:20.57.

