Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas and others congratulate Allyson Felix as she expects her 2nd child

Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson, announced they are about to welcome a new baby ahead of Thanksgiving. The athletes including Femke Bol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, and Dina Asher-Smith sent heartfelt wishes as the couple is about to welcome their second child.

The couple not only announced the news of pregnancy but also revealed the gender of the child and the due date. The couple, along with their daughter, are expecting the baby boy in April 2024.

The 11-time Olympic medalist took to social media to announce her pregnancy. She shared adorable pictures of her family including her daughter Camyrn holding a board that read 'Baby Brother Coming April 2024'.Several Athletics players congratulated the former sprinter.

Fraser-Pryce sent her warm regards saying,

"Congrats!!"

The 2023 World Champion, Femke Bol wrote,

"😍😍😍 congrats !!!!"

The 2023 World Champion silver medalist, Gabby Thomas, extended her regards saying,

"Congratulations!! 🥹❤️"

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Natasha Hastings couldn't control her happiness and sent her sincere blessing to the couple.

"The gasp that I just GASPED!!!!! Yaaaasssss!!! Congrats!!!"

Allyson Felix receives warm wishes from athletes as she expects her second baby

Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, in 2018, while she was in her competitive years. Both of them are usually seen enjoying sports activities together.

"I parted ways with Nike over that fight for maternal protection"- Allyson Felix on her challenges as a mother and a professional athlete

Allyson Felix with her daughter Camyrn after winning a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Allyson Felix has had an exceptional career. She continued her professional career even after her first pregnancy.

While she was pregnant with her daughter, she faced issues with her sponsor, Nike, who reportedly asked Felix to accept a substantial 70% reduction in her pay due to her pregnancy, which Felix found was unfair.

During an interview with The Daily Show, she expressed her challenges with her sponsors and how it led to her and her brother establishing their own footwear brand.

"Everyone wants the glory moment when everything is great. And when you've come back and you've gone through the struggles, but they don't want to support you through that," Felix expressed.

"I parted ways with Nike over that fight for maternal protection. I was looking for another footwear sponsor and I couldn't find it. And so in talking with my brother, we just decided to do it ourselves." She added.