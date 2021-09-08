Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Zurich Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will not compete at the season-ending Zurich Diamond League 2021. The Jamaican’s absence at the final Diamond League of the season will be a dampner, especially after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, along with compatriots Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, was slated to compete in the 100m final.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led the qualifiers for the 100m final in the Diamond League with 28 points, tied with the Côte d'Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou while Thompson-Herah was third on 23.

The top eight athletes based on points will qualify to compete in the 100m to 800m finals and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s was missing from the provisional start list.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's agent Paul Doyle confirmed the star sprinter’s absence from the Zurich Diamond League to news agencies.

"No, she will not (take part in Zurich Diamond League). The Diamond League final just wasn't in the plans," he said.

Only seven of the eight athletes were provisionally listed in the women's 100m final.

Read: Zurich Diamond League: Key events to look out for in the final of 2021 Wanda Diamond League

With the withdrawal of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah will be the only Tokyo Olympics medallist in action in the 100m event.

Shericka Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics behind Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, had qualified to compete in both 100m and 200m in the Zurich Diamond League. However, the Jamaican will only compete in the 200m event.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominated the sprints

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah have been dominating the sprint world this season. The five best performances in the last nine outings belong to either of the two.

In the Eugene Diamond League, it was Elaine Thompson-Herah who had the upper hand when she clocked a remarkable 10.54s, just adrift of her timing of 10.61s at the Tokyo Olympics and 10.64s at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The 2021 #DiamondLeague season finale is here 💎



Today's action begins at 16.55 (GMT+2) with the men's shot, whilst Thursday kicks off with the women's pole vault at 18.15, before the main programme at 19.00.



Find out how you can watch and follow the Final 👇



📸 @matthewquine — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 8, 2021

However, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce put on a remarkable display at the Lausanne Diamond League last month with a time of 10.60s to finish ahead of Thompson-Herah.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 10.60s is her new personal best and is also the third-fastest women’s 100m time of all time.

Also Read

Also read: Zurich Diamond League 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, and live streaming details

Edited by Parimal Dagdee