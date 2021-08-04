Shivpal bows out, Neeraj finishes on top to qualify for the Olympics 2021 javelin throw finals

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh failed to qualify for the 2021 Olympic finals. Shivpal's paltry third and final attempt of 76.04m was not enough to earn him a place in the finals. He failed to surmount the 83.5m mark (automatic qualification score) in any of the attempts and hence sealed his exit from his debut Summer Games.

Shivpal began on a disappointing note as his first throw could only manage to clear a distance of just 76.40m. The Indian javelin thrower showed no improvement as his below-par second effort only fetched him a distance of 74.80m.

Shivpal hovered around a similar range in his third try (76.04m). His poor throws weren't enough to secure him a berth in the finals. In Group B, Germany's Julian Weber was the first javelin thrower to grab a direct qualification mark with his impressive first attempt of 84.41m.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem struck a remarkable throw for his second chance and advanced to the finals with a 85.16m mark. His 85+ throw was enough to secure Arshad the top spot in group B.

Czech Republic's Javelin Star booked himself a place in the finals on his third attempt (84.93m).

Group B standings

Earlier, Shivpal's compatriot Neeraj Chopra achieved automatic qualification after his mammoth 86.65m throw helped him finish at the top of the charts in group A.

Earlier, Shivpal's compatriot Neeraj Chopra achieved automatic qualification after his mammoth 86.65m throw helped him finish at the top of the charts in group A.

Incidentally this is the first time an Indian has topped qualification at any athletics event at the Olympics. Already a bit of history by Neeraj Chopra.

Shivpal hasn't had a poor run during his recent outings. He struggled with injuries for an extended period. It was made worse when he got infected with COVID-19. Hence Shivpal was not expected to earn a podium finish in Tokyo.

However, there was hope that he would clear the qualification mark, which he failed to do today. For athletes to qualify for the 2021 Olympic finals, they have to either attain a qualification mark of 83.5m or find themselves a place amongst the top 12 athletes in the group.

Shivpal was nowhere near the qualification mark, nor could he manage to find a place in the top 12. Neeraj Chopra's 86.65m throw proved to be the best of the day after the qualification rounds for both groups came to an end.

Neeraj will look to continue his ripping effort and finish on top with a medal during the javelin throw finals.

Neeraj Chopra, in his debut Olympics, has qualified for the final of the Men's Javelin Throw event at #Tokyo2020 with his first attempt of 86.65m



What a start to the day! ❤️



#Olympics #IND #TeamIndia #Athletics pic.twitter.com/KkwoT9pHsk — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw final) schedule:

Neeraj Chopra will be in action for his javelin throw final, on Saturday August 7 at 4.30 pm (IST)

Edited by Diptanil Roy