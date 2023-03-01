Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor began his outdoor season with a meet record

Olympian and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor walked away with a gold medal in the men’s shot put event. He claimed it during the second one-day Athletics Federation of India (AFI) National Throws Competition held in Bellary, Karnataka on Wednesday.

On his way to winning the shot-put title with a throw of 19.95m, the 28-year-old thrower from Punjab improved the meeting record by one centimeter. The best throw of the 19.95m was also a good start to the outdoor season for Toor. In January, the 2018 Asian Games champion won a gold medal at the Asian Indoor Championship in Kazakhstan.

While Toor was steady in his performance on Wednesday, Karanveer Singh’s best efforts of 19.54m earned him a silver medal. The silver medalist took time to settle as his opening two attempts were no-throws, while his third attempt of 17.38m enabled him to stay in the race for the medal. Competitors get three qualifying attempts followed by three for the medal round.

As expected, men’s shot put was the main attraction of the one-day competition, as competitors in other throwing events failed to impress.

Winner of the men’s discus throw Manjeet of Haryana failed to cross 55m. His best throw of the day was 51.24m. Praveen Kumar of Rajasthan took home the silver medal with a throw of 50.88m.

Poor performance also marked the women’s javelin throw event. Of the nine competitors registered for the competition, only six took the field. Moreover, the medal winners failed to cross the 50m.

Karishma Sanil of Karnataka won the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw with a distance of 47.60m. Hemamalini Neelakanda of Tamil Nadu won silver with a throw of 45.78m, while Priya Attri of Uttar Pradesh took home bronze with a throw of 45.75m

Earlier in the morning session, Rekha Singh of Uttarakhand won the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw. Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s experienced thrower, Manju Bala, settled for second place. Rajasthan’s 21-year-old Yuvraj Jakhar won the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw event.

The Results

Men

Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 19.95m (previous record: 19.94m by Tajinderpal Singh Toor, set in 2022); 2. Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.54; 3. Sahib Singh (Delhi) 18.77.

Discus Throw: 1. Manjeet (Haryana) 51.24m; 2. Praveen Kumar (Rajasthan) 50.88; 3. Deepak Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 49.72.

Hammer Throw: 1. Yuvraj Jakhar (Rajasthan) 52.69m; 2. S Dinesh (Tamil Nadu) 52.32; 3. Meraj Ali (Uttar Pradesh) 51.71.

Women

Discus Throw: 1. Kalavathi Basappa (Karnataka) 44.83m; 2. Nandhini Vellaichamy (Tamil Nadu) 43.50; 3. MN Sushma (Karnataka) 42.98.

Hammer Throw: 1. Rekha Singh (Uttarakhand) 54.44m; 2. Manju Bala (Rajasthan) 53.83; 3. Amreen Subramanyam (Karnataka) 46.71.

Shot Put: 1 Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 16.73m, 2 Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 15.06m, 3 Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 14.43m.

