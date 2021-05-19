Shot putter Tajinderpal Toor focussed on surpassing 21.10m mark to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Shot putter Tajinderpal Toor is determined to better his personal best and achieve the qualification standard of 21.10 meters for the Tokyo Olympics.

The COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible for Toor to participate in major international competitions. However, as we inch closer to Tokyo, it is now crunch time for the Asian Games champion.

With the race to qualify for the Olympics heating up across disciplines, Toor will be eyeing a good showing at the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) IV in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the crucial schedule, Toor’s coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon spoke about how the pandemic has hindered Toor's preparation. Dhillon then asserted that Toor is now laser-focused on qualifying for Tokyo. Dhillon told IANS:

“The pandemic disrupted our international competition and exposure plan. We were supposed to travel to Turkey last month but it was postponed as the Turkish government imposed a 15-day quarantine rule on Indians due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Now our main focus is to crack the Tokyo Olympics qualification standard of 21.10m next month in Bengaluru."

Also Read: From Neeraj Chopra to Shivpal Singh, a look at India's best medal hopes in athletics at Tokyo Olympics

"I am in good shape" - Tajinderpal Toor

Toor has been grappling with injuries to his throwing arm since last year. As a result, The 26-year old's progression of throws had dipped significantly over a period of time. His coach Dhillon, however, chose to look at the bright side. He said:

“We just had two months of good training to prepare for the domestic competition in March. Still we crossed the 20-metre mark at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Patiala."

Despite the injuries, Toor showed promise with his exploits at the Federation Cup in March. He powered his way into the men's shot put gold as he threw 20.58m in his third attempt.

Speaking to New Indian Express, Tajinderpal Toor claimed his training is well on track. He also addressed his current state of fitness, saying he is 'in good shape'.

"We had our plans and we were training accordingly. We targetted the Indian GP early on and the Federation Cup. Our progression had been satisfactory.

"I was getting close to the qualifying standard. I need events because I tend to do better when competition is tough. A couple of international meets would do a world of good. My preparations are going on fine and I am in good shape. There is no niggle in my hand either.”

Also Read: Hima Das, Dutee Chand in race against time to qualify for Tokyo Olympics