Silesia Diamond League 2024: When and where to watch Avinash Sable in action?

Avinash Sable, the Indian national record holder in the men's 3000m steeplechase, is gearing up for another challenge at the Silesia Diamond League 2024. Sable faces a formidable set of athletes, including familiar rivals from his recent Paris Olympic campaign. Fans in India can catch all the action live as Avinash Sable takes to the track in Poland on August 25.

The event will be broadcast on Sports 18, and for those who prefer streaming, the JioCinema app and website will offer live coverage. The men's 3000-steeplechase will begin at 8:27 PM IST.

Sable made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase. He finished 11th in the final with a solid time of 8:14:18, going toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

Earlier, Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000-steeplechase national record by finishing sixth at the prestigious Paris Diamond League. He clocked an impressive 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds, improving his previous record of 8:11.20, set in 2022, by nearly a second and a half.

In 2022, Sable secured a silver medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games. Following that, he clinched a gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and a silver in the men’s 5000m at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Avinash Sable set to face some familiar foes

A total of 20 athletes are set to compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League. The field is stacked with some of the world’s top runners, including Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the Olympic gold medalist, who holds a seasonal best of 8:06.05 and a personal best of 7:56.68.

He will be joined by silver medalist Kenneth Rooks from the USA, with a seasonal best and personal best of 8:06.41, and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, the Olympic bronze medalist, who has a seasonal best of 8:06.47 and a personal best of 8:05.51.

