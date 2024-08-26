Silesia Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes 14th in men's 3000m steeplechase

On Sunday, August 25, Avinash Sable finished 14th in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League 2024 with a timing of 8:29.96s. His season best is 8:09.91s, and the same is also his personal best, which he set earlier this year.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali finished first in Sunday's race with a season-best of 8:04.29s. Meanwhile, Amos Serem of Kenya came second, while Ethiopian racer Samuel Firewu secured the third place with a personal best of 8:04.34s.

Spanish athlete Daniel Arce finished fifth with a personal best timing of 8:08.45s. Only 17 out of 20 racers finished the men's 3000m steeplechase event. Abderrafia Bouassel of Morocco, Wilberforce Chemiat Kones of Kenya, and Ethiopia's Abrham Sime did not finish the race.

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma holds the world record in men's 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:01.63s. The record was set on June 2, 2024, in Stockholm.

On July 16, 2023, Morrocan middle-distance runner Soufiane El Bakkali clocked a timing of 8:03.16s to set a new meeting record.

Silesia Diamond League: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Results

Here are the final results from the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League 2024:

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 8:04.29 [SEASON BEST] Amos Serem (Kenya) - 8:04.29 Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia) - 8:04.34 [PERSONAL BEST] Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya) - 8:08.21 Daniel Arce (Spain) - 8:08.45 [PERSONAL BEST] Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (Tunisia) - 8:14.15 Ahmed Jaziri (Tunisia) - 8:14.79 Samuel Duguna (Ethiopia) - 8:16.64 Karl Bebendorf (Germany) - 8:17.52 Djilali Bedrani (France) - 8:19.10 Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) - 8:21.26 Jean-Simon Desgagnés (Canada) - 8:23.28 Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco) - 8:26.24 Avinash Mukund Sable (India) - 8:29.96 Frederik Ruppert (Germany) - 8:31.06 Kenneth Rooks (United States) - 8:35.19 Matthew Wilkinson (United States) - 8:40.35 Abderrafia Bouassel (Morocco) - DNF Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (Kenya) - DNF Abrham Sime (Ethiopia) - DNF

