Simone Biles successfully lands Yurchenko double pike during World Championships in Antwerp, vault to be named after her

Simone Biles carved a new chapter in history with her flawless execution of the Yurchenko Double Pike vault. The American gymnastics sensation achieved an unprecedented feat, becoming the first woman to conquer this formidable vault at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on October 1, 2023.

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on Floor Exercise during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Yurchenko Double Pike, boasting a daunting 6.4 start value, stands as the pinnacle of difficulty in women's gymnastics. It demands a sequence of intricate maneuvers—starting with a round-off onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and culminating in two backflips executed with impeccable form and unwavering confidence.

Expand Tweet

In recognition of this historic achievement, the vault will bear Simone Biles' name in the Code of Points, marking her fifth skill to receive this honor, and her second in the vault category.

Simone Biles made a triumphant return to the world stage at the World Championships in September 2021. During that competition, she not only qualified for all six finals but also clinched a silver medal with the U.S. team.

Expand Tweet

On October 1, 2021, Biles etched her name in history books by landing the Yurchenko Double Pike in the vault final. Her execution was practically faultless, with only a little bounce on the landing.

Earning a remarkable score of 15.266 for the vault, she outshone her competitors by a margin of 0.633. Her second vault, the Cheng, yielded a score of 15.100, resulting in an average score of 15.183. With this achievement, she claimed her seventh world title on the vault and her 26th world medal overall.

“I AM” - Simone Biles sends a message to her haters after landing the Yurchenko Double Pike

Simone Biles of the Team United States reacts during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles drew criticism and suspicion after withdrawing from most events at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021 due to mental health issues. Nonetheless, she has proved her tenacity and retained her position as the world's best gymnast.

Nonetheless, she has proved her tenacity and retained her position as the world's best gymnast. Her comeback at the World Championships in September 2021 was nothing short of extraordinary, as she not only qualified for all six finals but also won a silver medal with the United States team.

Furthermore, Biles imprinted her name in gymnastics history by beautifully doing the Yurchenko double pike vault, which will now be officially named after her in the Code of Points. This vault talent becomes her fifth, and second overall in the vault category.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts to her record Victory

Addressing her detractors on Instagram, Biles delivered a powerful message, sharing a quote that eloquently declared, "For the ones just watching to see if I'm going to make it...I AM."