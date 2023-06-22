Special Olympics Games: India bags three medals in Mini Javelin

India's impressive run in the Special Olympics Games at Berlin continues as three more athletes won medals in Mini Javelin Throw on Wednesday.

India's Saket Kundu was the first to win a medal in the Mini Javelin throw. The 21-year-old began with a throw of 14.86m. In the second attempt, he managed only 13.8m. The final attempt turned out to be the best for the Indian youngster. He managed to reach 17.05m to clinch the silver medal. He was one of the two athletes who managed to throw more than 17m.

Kyriakos Ioannou was the other athlete. The 38-year-old from Cyprus began with a 17.32m throw. While his last two attempts were below par, his first throw turned out to be the best, as he clinched the gold medal.

Ravimathi and Gayban shine in Women's Mini Javelin

After Saket Kundu, it was the turn of Indian women athletes to bring the medal home. At first, Ravimathi Arumugam clinched silver in the Mini Javelin- Level C category. The 19-year-old failed in the first attempt, reached 6.08m in the second and bettered her throw in the third to reach 6.54m to win the silver medal.

Romania's Ana Chitoran won the gold with a throw of 6.7m. The 18-year-old threw 6.7m on the first attempt but failed to reach the cut-off in the next two throws.

India's third medal in the Mini Javelin throw came in the Level C category. Gayban Mulla grabbed a bronze medal in a tough final. Asma Abdulla from UAE won the gold medal with the highest throw of 9.9m. Romania's Gabriela Mertescu finished second with 9.57m

Gayban Mulla had 9.09m in the first attempt. She bettered her throw in the second, reaching 9.36m. The 20-year-old needed a better throw to finish in the top two but unfortunately, her throw wasn't good enough to get through. As a result, she had to settle for Bronze.

Indian athletes were impressive on Wednesday. They will be hoping for a similar performance on Thursday. The finals of Swimming, Powerlifting, Track and field events and badminton will take place on Thursday.

The Special Olympics World Games, which is the world's largest inclusive event, has more than 700 athletes from more than 190 countries, participating in 26 disciplines. This year, India have sent 198 athletes from 16 different disciplines.

