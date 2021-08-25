Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates India's World U20 athletes, promises all support

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated India’s medal winners at the recently-concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi.

The Indian U-20 athletes won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the World U-20 Championships. Long jumper Shaili Singh and 10 km race walker Amit Khatri won silver medals while the mixed 4x400m relay team of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil won a bronze medal.

Anurag Thakur sought suggestions from all young athletes on ways to improve the sports ecosystem in the country. The sports minister added that there would be several initiatives taken by the government to help nurture the culture of sports in India. He said during the interaction:

“We see hope in you and not just medals. You are an inspiration for other sportspeople in the country. You have done a tremendous job in getting us laurels even during this difficult time of pandemic, your journey has been outstanding and I assure you that no compromises will be made in helping you in your sporting journey."

Anurag Thakur advises athletes to give their best

Anurag Thakur recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said sport is about dedication, determination and hard work and that all athletes are winners in their own right. He said the athletes, who did not win any medals, should not feel disheartened. Thakur also said there should be no pressure to win medals but the focus should be only on giving their best.

The sports minister was also happy to learn that former champions have become coaches and this is a good sign for the welfare of sports.

Along with Anurag Thakur, World Championship long jump medallist Anju Bobby George, chief coach (juniors) Kamal Ali Khan and other dignitaries from MYAS, AFI and SAI were present at the felicitation ceremony.

Shaili Singh’s coach Robert Bobby George, who was present, pointed out that to promote the culture of sports, India needs to work towards a change in the attitude of parents. It is vital for parents to make sports as important as academics.

Shaili Singh said recognition of sports in the country is now gaining huge prominence and athletes' morale is boosted when their efforts are recognized.

